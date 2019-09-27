Best RV Microwave Convection Ovens: Cook and Heat Food on the Go

Prepare a nice meal on the road with these quick and versatile convection ovens

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Traveling around in an RV is a great way to see the world and experience new places and food. However, constantly eating out can be expensive, and you can only pack so much food in the camper. An RV microwave convection oven can help you save time, money, and ensure you get a quality meal on the road. Check out these top-rated convection ovens to install in your RV.

  • Best Overall
    Sharp Over-the-Range Convection Microwave Oven
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This over-the-range stainless steel convection microwave oven features 850 watts of power. It also includes baking, broiling, crisping, and roasting options to prepare all sorts of food.
    Pros
    Pros
    It includes a two-color, seven-digit interactive display with a Smart and Easy sensor to help guide you in selections. It also comes with an exhaust system, hood light, fan, and double rack shelving.
    Cons
    Cons
    It is heavy and weighs a total of 72 pounds, which can make it difficult to install and move around. The fan can be loud, and the control panel isn’t lit, so operating at night can be a hassle.
  • Best Value
    Toshiba Convection Microwave Oven
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This convection microwave is made up of tough, stainless steel design. The machine puts out 1,000 watts and includes temperatures ranging from 145 degrees to 425 degrees.
    Pros
    Pros
    The oven has six preset options and sensor cooking technology to help choose quick settings for certain foods. It has an interior light with a grill rack for convection cooking.
    Cons
    Cons
    It is on the large size, coming in at 21.8 x 21.5 x 13.0 inches, so it may not fit properly on countertops or in spaces designed for ovens on RVs. The cook times may also vary on certain foods, and you might have to adjust how long they are in the oven.
  • Honorable Mention
    KitchenAid Convection Bake Digital Countertop Oven
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The oven comes with 1,800 watts to heat up food, bake pizza, broil a dish, or toast bread. It has nine pre-programmed functions to prepare your food more efficiently.
    Pros
    Pros
    The interior of the oven is large and features a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Other additions are a broiling and cooling rack, plus a non-stick drip tray.
    Cons
    Cons
    The preheating function can be a hassle. While it will preheat the oven, you will have to press the start button again after reaching the proper heat to switch the oven to cook mode. There are also no lights on the interior to monitor what may be inside.

Tips

  • Stay inside or nearby the RV while using a convection oven to monitor it. Just like at home, you will want to ensure the oven functions properly and doesn’t overheat or overcook the food.
  • Many ovens can be mounted to the wall to save space in an RV. Note the measurements of the oven and compare them with the space inside the RV to ensure there is enough room for the appliance.
  • Never put metal silverware, dishes, or cookware in the oven when using the microwave setting. They conduct electricity and can short out the device and other appliances in the RV. They could also start a fire in the camper. Be careful when cooking with metal utensils in the oven in general.

FAQs

Q: How do I clean a convection oven?

A: Wait until the oven is completely cool to the touch before cleaning it. Use a damp dish towel to wipe down the inside of the oven. You can also place the cooking racks in the dishwasher. There are certain cleaning products you can spray inside the oven and then wipe it with a rag.

Q: How long does an RV microwave convection oven take to heat up?

A: This varies on the settings. It can take anywhere from a few minutes to 10 minutes to fully heat up the inside of the oven.

Q: Do the cook times vary on convection ovens?

A: Convection ovens are smaller than home ovens and therefore their cooking times may vary. Monitor the food you are cooking to make sure it is fully cooked. You can check the food by removing it from the oven early. If it is still raw, place it back in the oven for a few minutes.

Final Thoughts

For a durable convection oven with a ton of features and cooking times, consider the Sharp Over-the-Range Convection Microwave Oven

Or, you could save a bit of cash and get a high-quality oven with a wide variety of selection options with the Toshiba Convection Microwave Oven.

Is there an RV microwave convection oven you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

MORE TO READ