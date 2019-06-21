Best RV Surge Protectors: Protect Your RV’s Electrical System

A surge protector is a device that detects faults in the power supply and evens out sudden peaks of electricity to protect your recreational vehicle and its equipment. It’s an important tool for every RV owner, whether you use your RV once a year or every day. It only takes one bad connection to the pedestal power supply at a campsite to fry all your equipment. Our review looks into some of the best RV voltage protectors for your consideration.

Benefits of an RV Surge Protector Identify a faulty power supply. Most surge protectors give you alerts in case you try to hook up your RV to a broken or unregulated power supply. You also get alerts if there’s an improper connection between your RV and power source and other electrical anomalies.

Surge protectors are designed with additional safety features to prevent electrical shocks and fire hazards. The features include indicator LEDs or alarms and emergency shut-off switches. These are important features that will protect your RV from the effects of lightning strikes during a storm. Protect your investment. If you own an RV, then you may have experienced the fear of blowing up most of your equipment, especially when connecting your RV to a campsite’s pedestal power. A surge protector provides good value, as it’s a decent investment that protects your RV and equipment inside from getting damaged by faulty power. Types of RV Surge Protectors Basic Surge Protectors Basic surge protectors have a user-friendly design and are pretty straightforward when it comes to getting the job done. They protect your RV from high or low spikes to prevent your circuitry from getting fried due to lightning strikes or unstable surges at RV parks. Most come in the form of extension cables. Complete Surge Protectors Complete surge protectors are the most expensive due to the high level of protection they offer. Some are also incorporated with electrical management systems to increase the level of protection to your RV. They protect from high- and low- line frequency, high and low voltages, open ground, and faulty wiring. Top Brands Progressive Industries Progressive Industries is a global manufacturer of portable and hardwired RV smart surge protectors and EMS systems. The company was founded in 1968 and has its headquarters in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Some of its bestselling surge protectors are the Progressive Industries EMS-HW30C and the Progressive Industries SSP30X Smart Surge Protector. TRC Technology Research Corp is a US-based company that specializes in power distribution and management systems. The company manufactures and designs portable surge guards with their locks, GFCI units, and adaptors. Some of its top products that offer RV low-voltage protection are the Surge Guard 44260 and the Surge Guard 44270. Camco Camco was birthed in 1986 and currently has over 130 patents. The company manufactures over 3,000 products in its five separate state-of-the-art facilities, including high-quality water filters, water pressure regulators, hose elbows, RV sewer water hoses, plastic water heater pans, clothing, and surge protectors. It’s headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina and has operating offices located all around the world. The Camco Dogbone RV Circuit Analyzer is one of its top-rated 50-amp RV surge protector and circuit analyzers. Best RV Surge Protectors Pricing Under $100: This price range is for entry-level surge protectors that are useful for identifying faulty park power. Most come as portable units and offer less than 2,500 joules of power protection. Some high-end brands sell their surge protectors within this price range.

This price range comes with both portable and permanent surge guards. Most units here are weather-resistant and are designed to handle most of the high power consumption needs of a camper. Above $200: This price range is for advanced surge protectors that continuously monitor the power supply errors and save error codes to prevent future errors from occurring. Some are integrated with EMS units to provide full protection to your RV. Key Features Diagnostic Abilities Older versions of surge protectors used to shut down unexpectedly when there was a power surge. However, modern versions use diagnostic tools to identify problems in the power supply and give you alerts in case something’s not right. This feature is beneficial, especially when you are trying out new camping parks and want to know if the pedestal is set-up properly before hooking up your equipment. LED Display LED displays serve as indicators or cautions for any irregularities with the power supply that may cause damage to your equipment. The indicators also alert you when the surge protector is broken and needs to be replaced. In addition, the LED lights should be bright enough and easy to read even in the daytime. Level of Protection The best surge protectors offer protection against miswiring, low voltage, and power surges. The protection here depends on how fast the unit can cut off the power in case of a power surge and the number of joules it can handle without getting fried. However, if the surge protector has a fast shut-off mechanism, then the joule rating won’t matter. Amperage The surge protector ought to be the right amperage that matches most of the equipment in your travel trailer. Most devices will use as much amperage as they can get from the electrical current, and if it falls short, the equipment will experience overheating and run hot. Other Considerations Compatibility: You’ll need to ensure that the surge protector is compatible with your RV’s electrical supply. Most RV’s come with either 30- or 50-amp power supplies, and each comes with a different plug.

Some surge protectors are covered by a warranty, and others aren’t. Also, some manufacturers offer warranties that extend to the devices connected to the surge protector, which typically cover a small percentage of the damages caused if a power surge goes through. Also, warranty covers are often an assurance of the quality of the unit. Portability: Surge protectors are either portable or hardwired. Portable models are cheaper, lightweight, and easy to install. Hardwired protectors, on the other hand, can only be installed by a professional and generally cost more in comparison. Best RV Surge Protectors Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best RV Surge Protector Overall: Progressive Industries EMS-HW30C

Our best surge protector is an integration of an electrical management system and a surge protector. The unit operates at 30-amps of power and offers 1,790 joules of surge protection. It also protects your system’s circuitry at 120-volt lines and offers accidental 240-volt protection. The unit has a digital display and scrolling that shows information on error codes, current, and voltage. The model features smart technology that can be used to detect and respond appropriately to reverse polarity, open ground, and open neutral conditions. The unique thing about this surge protector is that it offers AC frequency protection. Additionally, the unit is powered by state-of-the-art microprocessors and comes with free software upgrades from the manufacturer. The downside of the product is that you only get a lifetime warranty if an RV dealer installs it for you. You get a limited warranty if you install it yourself. It’s also difficult to install the unit, as the manual doesn’t provide adequate instructions. In the end, you will probably have to hire someone to hardwire it for you. It’s also more expensive than other 30-amp surge protectors. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value RV Surge Protector: Surge Guard 44260

The Surge Guard 44260 is a 30-amp surge protector that’s budget-friendly and offers all-weather resistance. It works by analyzing the polarity and eliminating surges to protect your equipment from damage. The unit also analyzes the campsite’s pedestal power and alerts the user to any problems before hooking up to the RV’s electrical supply. Also, it features an Easy T-Pull pull-out handle for user-convenience when plugging or unplugging the unit. This model provides a low rating of 2,100 joules and a max spike current of 6,500 amperes. The low rating makes it possible to detect when the pedestal is miswired so that you don’t fry your equipment. The device generally offers a safe way to test the campsite power before you back into it. In addition, the unit performs automatic tests for the open group, correct polarity, and open neutral, frequently caused by poor wiring. However, the indicator lights are hard to see in the daytime, and that makes it difficult to make out the readings. Brighter lights on the unit would have made it easier to read the power status. The unit is also a cheap product and melts when it stops a high-voltage surge. It also doesn’t have high-ground protection as with high-end Surge Guard protectors. Moreover, the unit has a lifespan of only two years. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Surge Protector Honorable Mention: Camco Dogbone RV Circuit Analyzer

