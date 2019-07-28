Best RV Mattress Short Queen: Sleep Well and Wake Up Rejuvenated

If your RV is equipped with a bed, you may have noticed that it’s not big enough to support a regular mattress. It may also have limited sleeping space. Short queen mattresses help address this problem as they can comfortably fit in a medium-sized or large RV. Short queen is an RV-friendly mattress constructed with a smaller shape and size in comparison to a regular queen or king-size mattresses. Here’s a deeper look into some of the most comfortable RV mattresses on the market.

Why Buy a Short Queen RV Mattress? Convenience. RV short queen mattresses are designed to fit into the limited space available in your RV and offer maximum comfort. They are typically 6 inches shorter than a regular mattress and can fit into the smaller RV bed frames. Moreover, they are better travel companions than air mattresses, which can get deflated or perforated with changes in altitude.

After a long day of camping or traveling in your trailer or recreational vehicle, you will appreciate the comfort offered by a queen-size mattress when it’s time to rest. Most RV mattresses come with different levels of thickness, but they are designed to provide support and pressure relief for a relaxed night. Hypoallergenic. When camping, your RV may get exposed to dust, bugs, mold, and other debris that may have a significant impact on your health. Fortunately, most RV mattresses are hypoallergenic. They are resistant to mildew, dust, mites, and other allergens that contaminate your sleeping quarters. Top Brands Zinus Zinus started in Seoul and currently has a 2.8 million-square-foot production facility in China and numerous distribution centers in the United States. It launched its first bedding products in 2004. The company makes its eco- and consumer-friendly products with technologies that infuse bedding material with active charcoal, natural seed oil, and green tea extracts. One of its best-selling mattresses for a travel trailer is the Zinus Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam. DynastyMatress DynastyMattress was launched in 2008 and since then has become an industry leader in the production of high-quality mattresses, pillows, bedding, and other sleeping aids. The company is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and has operating warehouses in Kentucky, Missouri, California, and Pennsylvania where it sells its products directly to its customers. One of its best-selling RV queen mattresses is the DynastyMattress New Coolbreeze. Serenia Serenia is a U.S.-based mattress manufacturer and distributor that has been in the industry since 1971. Serenia designs regular mattresses, RV specialty mattresses, and mattress toppers. The best thing about its products is that they have a 30-day, hassle-free return policy, and they are backed by a 10-year warranty. Consider buying the Serenia Sleep Memory Foam, which is a high-density foam mattress suitable for RV owners. Types of Short Queen RV Mattresses Memory Foam Memory foam is very comfortable as the material adjusts to the body’s shape and helps reduce pressure and pain on the back and stiff joints. Though it distributes the body temperature to keep you cool, it can also get quite hot and uncomfortable if you don’t move around when you sleep. Memory foam has an average lifespan of at least 10 years, and it doesn't lock in allergens, dust mites, and mold. Innerspring Innerspring mattresses have thick paddings entrenched with coils. They typically feel heavy and may collect moisture. However, there are some slender pieces that tend to feel lumpy due to the coils, and the foam thins out with time. Consider buying heavy-duty spring mattresses as they are long-lasting and can provide maximum comfort if well-ventilated. Latex Foam Latex mattresses are made from organic substances and don’t include metals in their formulation. However, latex is an uncomfortable material to sleep on; it doesn’t conform to the body’s contours and may cause soreness. With latex foams choose a high-density one for sturdiness or a low-density mattress, which is often air-breathable, to keep your skin fresh as you sleep. Polypropylene Foam Polypropylene foam is the cheapest type of mattress. It’s made of the same synthetic material that’s typically used on sofa cushions, and it thins out faster than any other kind of mattress. It’s not recommended for long-term use, as it may cause back pain. However, it’s engineered with fire-retardant materials and provides comfort for a short-term rest. Best Short Queen RV Mattress Pricing Under $200: Although you may find some high-quality mattresses within this price range, most are made from low-quality foam and droop in the mid-section after prolonged use. They are designed for the occasional campers who only spend a maximum of three months in the RV.

This price range contains a plethora of low-quality to premium mattresses. The quality depends on the material and the brand. Higher on this price range expect to find high-density foam mattresses that can last you up to 10 years. On the lower end of the price scale, you’ll find toddler or medium to low-density mattresses with a shorter lifespan. Above $400: Here you’ll find premium quality mattresses that offer comfort and relief to users suffering from joint aches and back pain. The mattresses are mostly memory foam and innerspring and are designed to last longer than 15 years. Also, most feature temperature-regulating technology and are suitable for all-year use. Key Features Material RV mattresses are typically made from either memory foam, polyester, or springs. You need to ensure that the material is thick enough to provide maximum support and comfort but flexible enough to conform to your body's shape. It will be a plus if it’s a gel-infused mattress; the gel will keep you cool as you sleep. Size Ensure that the manufacturer specifies the size of the mattress to get the right short queen for your recreational vehicle. Avoid products with vague expressions like “double” or “single” as you may end up buying a toddler mattress. You can always order a custom-made mattress if you don’t get the right size or if your bed is oddly shaped. Other Considerations Durability and Comfort: Short queen mattresses are meant to fit into small spaces, but that shouldn’t compromise the comfort and lifespan of the product. Be sure to know the lifespan of the mattress and its body contouring ability to determine its comfort level.

If your RV has a pullout bed, go for a foldable mattress and find an appropriate size that doesn't block the closing slide. Also, if you have drawers next to the bed a wide mattress may limit access to the drawers. In addition, the mattress cover should be easy to remove and clean. Eco-Friendliness: The best camper mattress is made of natural materials such as soy, which doesn’t trigger allergic reactions. Artificial additives and other harmful chemicals may cause rashes on your skin and often emit a foul odor that may give your RV a funky smell. Best Short Queen RV Mattress Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best RV Mattress Short Queen Overall: Zinus Gel-Infused Green Tea Memory Foam

The Zinus is one of the best RV queen mattresses that’s made up of 4 inches of high-density base foam, 1-inch comfort foam, and 1-inch gel-infused memory foam that keeps you cool at night. The mattress is designed to offer comfort, support, and pressure relief. It eliminates pressure from your bones, muscles, and joints so that you wake up feeling relaxed and pain-free. It also adjusts to your body shape with ease. A hypoallergenic knitted jacquard cover encases the three layers, and the construction is infused with green tea extract and castor natural seed oil to act as a retardant to bacteria and bad odors. In addition, the product is CertiPUR-US certified for durability, eco-friendliness, performance, and safety. The mattress measures 80 by 60 by 6 inches and is ideal for all types of sleepers. Additionally, it’s backed by a 10-year limited warranty. The product, however, has its flaws. It may take too long to expand to its full size when unpacked. It may also fail entirely to expand to its full size even when left unused for a couple of days. In case you get a defective product, it may take days before Zinus gets in touch with you to respond to your query. And finally, the mattress has an unpleasant odor when new, but it goes away after a few days. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value RV Mattress Short Queen: Best Price Mattress Memory Foam Mattress

This Best Price product is one of the least expensive RV mattresses that’s only 6 inches thick and can also be used as a mattress topper. It includes a motion isolation feature that comes in handy when you don’t want to feel the movements of a restless sleeping partner. It’s made up of 1-inch memory foam as a top layer, a 2-inch soft foam mid-section, and a 3-inch supportive layer beneath. The mattress feels soft and cool when you lie on it, thanks to its ventilated soft foam, which increases the airflow within the structure. The memory foam is body conforming to promote a peaceful night’s sleep, and it relieves your pressure points for maximum relaxation. The product is CertiPUR-US certified and is covered with a two-year limited warranty. A major downside to the product is that it’s made of fiberglass, which may spread everywhere if you remove the covers. The fiberglass is difficult to remove once it gets on your clothes, and you may inhale it, which is a health hazard. Also, it’s not a firm short-queen mattress and may start to slim after only a year of use. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Mattress Short Queen Honorable Mention: Dynasty Mattress New Coolbreeze

