Best RV Water Filters: Stay Hydrated and Refreshed on the Go

While out camping, one of the most important things to keep in mind is having access to fresh water. You’re miles from civilization, and all those water bottles you stocked up on may run out sooner than you think. That’s where having the best water filters for RVs will come in handy. They keep your water supply fresh and free from harmful bacteria or chemicals that may cut your trip short. Here are our picks for the best RV water filters to bring on your next trip.

The flow rate isn’t as fast as others and the connector hose is on the shorter side, meaning you may need an extension hose to reach your RV properly.

It comes with a built-in bacteriostatic filter, making it a great sediment filter. This helps prevent chemicals or bacteria from building up in the hose and your drink, making your water quality much better.

There have been reports of the hose leaking and it’s recommended to run the water for 30 seconds to a minute each time before filling any drinking glasses.

The 20-micron granular-activated carbon filter removes bacteria, sediment, chlorine, and other chemicals from entering the water supply. Plus, kinetic degradation fluxion technology prevents bacteria growth in the container.

This water filter is built to last an entire camping season, giving you months of fresh water at your fingertips.

It is on the heavier size, coming in at 17 pounds. It is much more expensive than other water filters.

The water filter comes with a two-stage filtration system to give you better tasting water that is odor-free. It provides a quick and seamless flow of water.

This is a heavy-duty and sturdy water filter designed to filter large amounts of water at a high flow rate. It attaches easily and directly to the RV’s hose.

Benefits of RV Water Filter Keep the water clean. Having a water filter inside or outside your RV means you have access to clean filtered water. The drinking water from hookups at campsites or picnic areas may be full of organic compounds, such as sediment or chemicals, so RV water filters help flush out anything unwanted that may be in the line of the water filtration system.

A good, high-quality water filter will help prevent backups in water lines that lower the amount of water pressure you get. The filtration system works to block sediment and impurities from pouring into your drinking water. Without an RV water filter, the liquid may end up blocking the line and even damaging it. Saves money. In the long run, having a recreational vehicle water filter kit may, in fact, save you money. As mentioned above, clogs could damage pipes and valves, but having a filter helps alleviate any unwanted things passing through the water line. That means they won’t get damaged, and you won’t have to spend cash to fix any repairs. You also don’t have to stock up on water bottles with a good water filter. Types of RV Water Filter Inline Filter This fits directly to the motorhome’s water entry point to filter all the water supply entering the vehicle into a freshwater tank. An inline filter works to clean out sediment, chemicals, or harmful bacteria, making the water supply you drink taste better. It also gets rid of any unwanted odor that may come from water supply lines and hook-ups. Compact Canister A canister RV water filter fits onto the RV water hose outside or directly inside the RV’s water system. Another bonus is that they can be custom-fit to attach to faucets as well. Canisters vary in sizes and even come as a bundle of two or three for specifically designed filtration. Reverse Osmosis Reverse osmosis is the process by which water filtration units help to purify the water flowing to the RV. However, this does remove the minerals in the water; while it is not harmful to you, minerals are essential to our body’s metabolism. Top Brands Culligan Culligan was founded in 1936 in Northbrook, Illinois by Emmett Culligan. Now headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, it handles more than 1,000 dealerships and business offices in 85 countries. It makes the Culligan RV-800 Water Filter. Clearsource The company focuses on creating water filters to make sure customers get clean, safe-tasting water wherever they are. Clearsource is based out of Southern California and specifically designs filtration systems for RVs. One of its best products is the Clearcourse Premium RV Water Filter System. RV Water Filter Pricing $20-$35: RV water filters in this range will be smaller, giving you less filtration power, meaning it will take longer to filter out unwanted sediment and chemicals. These will more often be a compact canister design.

This heavy-duty RV water filtration unit not only looks sleek but is also a go-to unit for many recreational vehicle campers. Its oversized body may look intimidating, but it's simple to use and attaches to any RV hose quickly for tasty clean water. Plus, the heavy metal chassis makes it long-lasting and able to take bumps and scratches. The Clearsource premium water filter comes with a two-stage filtration system to give you better tasting water that is odor-free. The 5-micron 1st stage filter works to clean out any impurities, while the 0.5-second stage filters the water through to your RV. The flow of the water is quick and seamless, meaning you get clean drinking water in no time at all. However, some things to note are the size, weight, and the price of this RV water filter. It is on the heavier size, coming in at 17 pounds, and it is much more expensive than other water filters. A replacement cartridge may end up costing more as well, but altogether it's one of the best water filters to make sure your RV's drinking water is safe to drink. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon

Camco says this inline water filter is built to last an entire camping season, giving you months of fresh water to drink while you enjoy the outdoors. A feature we found that helps filter out water from campground hook-ups is the simple design of the container. While it isn’t large, the small but wide body allows the water to flow through quickly and effortlessly to your RV. The 20-micron granular-activated carbon filter removes bacteria, sediment, chlorine, and other chemicals from entering the water supply. Another benefit we found is the design also adds a sweet odor to the water. The kinetic degradation fluxion (KDF) technology is a high-purity copper-zinc formula that not only removes chemicals but also prevents the fungus from growing in the container. This will go a long way towards cleaning the filter as well. The filter can also be attached to any standard water or garden hose, so it can be used at home as well. While this is a great bargain water filter, there have been reports of the hose leaking. It’s also recommended to run the water for 30 seconds to a minute each time before filling any drinking glasses. There have been mentions of a bad taste and odor coming from the water after having just turned it on. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best RV Water Filter Honorable Mention: Culligan RV-800 Water Filter

