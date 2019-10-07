Best Sunglass Holders For Cars: Never Lose Your Glasses Again

Tips

While making a purchase decision, be sure to choose a small sunglass holder. Do not buy anything too big as it will obstruct your view and will also look out-of-place.

Sunglasses with thick plastic frames work well with all types of sunglass holders. Don’t worry about whether you need to buy slide-in style or clip-on style sunglass holders, just choose based on your personal preference.

If you have a clip-on style sunglass holder, attach it to the visor sideways to make it easier to hang or remove your sunglasses. Note that this cannot be done with wide, strap-on style organizers.

FAQs

Q: I have thin, wire-framed sunglasses. Will the sunglass holder bend the frame?

A: A slide-in style sunglass holder carries the risk of bending thin wireframes. Instead, you can consider buying a clip-on style sunglass holder with soft cushioning on the clips, which will not bend the steel frame.

Q: My visor is too thick. Will the clip fit?

A: Most sunglass holder clips are designed to fit visors of all shapes and sizes. However, you can also consider buying a sunglass holder that has elastic bands that can be strapped onto the visor.

Q: Will the sunglass holder clip leave a mark on my visor?

A: It depends on the strength of the clip and the thickness of your visor. However, if a sunglass holder does leave marks on your visor, they are only temporary, so you don’t have to worry.

Final Thoughts

The Vankcp Car Sun Visor Organizer provides an all-in-one solution for all storage needs and is our top pick.

If you keep two pairs of sunglasses in your car, you may prefer our budget pick, the Superior Essentials Double Sunglasses Holder.