Best Sunglass Holders For Cars: Never Lose Your Glasses Again

Check out these top sunglass holders for cars so that your spectacles stay safe and sound

By Ashutosh Bhosale
Have you ever lost your sunglasses only to find them broken under the car seat? We’ve all been there. Car sunglass holders help keep your sunglasses safe so you don't have to worry about losing or breaking them. Here are our top picks for the best sunglass holders available.

    Vankcp Car Sun Visor Organizer
    Summary
    A highly versatile holder that functions as a complete organizer. Choose from colors such as black, gray, and beige.
    Pros
    The soft straps do not leave any marks on your visor. Can store things like charging cables, pens, tickets, documents, business cards, and other items.
    Cons
    Side pocket does not have a zipper. Risk of charger cords falling out from the inside pocket.
    Superior Essentials Double Sunglasses Holder
    Summary
    A slide-in style plastic sunglass holder that can hold two pairs of sunglasses.
    Pros
    No buttons to fumble with. Simply slide your sunglasses in and out. It can be attached to the sun visor as well as the AC vents for easy access.
    Cons
    Available only in black. The clip gets loose over time.
    Dualshine Car Visor Sunglasses Holder
    Summary
    A clip-on style sunglasses holder made from high-quality aluminum alloy and leather. Choose from black and beige.
    Pros
    The built-in sponge prevents the frame from getting bent or scratched. The elegant and minimalistic design complements your car’s look.
    Cons
    Glasses with thin steel frames fit loosely due to the soft sponge. The clip gets loose over time.

Tips

  • While making a purchase decision, be sure to choose a small sunglass holder. Do not buy anything too big as it will obstruct your view and will also look out-of-place.
  • Sunglasses with thick plastic frames work well with all types of sunglass holders. Don’t worry about whether you need to buy slide-in style or clip-on style sunglass holders, just choose based on your personal preference.
  • If you have a clip-on style sunglass holder, attach it to the visor sideways to make it easier to hang or remove your sunglasses. Note that this cannot be done with wide, strap-on style organizers.

FAQs

Q: I have thin, wire-framed sunglasses. Will the sunglass holder bend the frame?

A: A slide-in style sunglass holder carries the risk of bending thin wireframes. Instead, you can consider buying a clip-on style sunglass holder with soft cushioning on the clips, which will not bend the steel frame.

Q: My visor is too thick. Will the clip fit?

A: Most sunglass holder clips are designed to fit visors of all shapes and sizes. However, you can also consider buying a sunglass holder that has elastic bands that can be strapped onto the visor.

Q: Will the sunglass holder clip leave a mark on my visor?

A: It depends on the strength of the clip and the thickness of your visor. However, if a sunglass holder does leave marks on your visor, they are only temporary, so you don’t have to worry.

Final Thoughts

The Vankcp Car Sun Visor Organizer provides an all-in-one solution for all storage needs and is our top pick.

If you keep two pairs of sunglasses in your car, you may prefer our budget pick, the Superior Essentials Double Sunglasses Holder.

