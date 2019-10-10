Best Seat Cushions For Truckers: Long-Distance Seating Comfort

Tips

If in doubt about which seat cushion is best for you, purchase two brands and test drive them. You can always sell the other to another driver or keep them both and swap them out from time to time. Comfort and relief from back pain should always override price.

Keep your seat cushion clean to lengthen its lifespan. A handy device for that chore is a portable, battery-operated vacuum cleaner.

Cleaning your cushions is an essential part of protecting their look and function, but washing them incorrectly can cause just as many problems. Harsh cleaners and substances may bleach seat materials or even cause the fabrics to break down.

FAQs

Q: Is the fabric of a seat cushion generally waterproof?

A: It all depends on the manufacturer. If you decide on a make that is not waterproof, a coating of spray-on waterproofing will do the trick.

Q: Is a cushion suitable for a heavy person?

A: Yes, but it will be dependant on the type of foam used and its thickness. There are foams that can carry a weight of 300 pounds.

Q: I have lower back issues. What should I look for in a seat cushion for truckers?

A: A proper seat cushion can help realign the spine and take the pressure off the back and sciatic nerve. A seat cushion is a good investment and, while not a cure-all, it can offer at least partial relief from lower back pain for long-distance truckers.

Final Thoughts

A good trucker seat cushion will increase the flow of blood to your legs, enable you to sit for long hours without discomfort, and reduce the risk of blood clots. For this reason, the Aylio Coccyx Orthopedic Comfort Foam Seat Cushion is our top pick. The Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion is a value choice with its contour design providing good spinal support.