Best Backless Booster Car Seats: Keep Kids Safe and Comfortable in the Car

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.Read more. Booster seats are a must-have item for your young kids. Not only will they make a car ride a lot safer for your child, but they’ll also increase the comfort factor, which can come in handy on longer trips. Choosing the right one for your needs isn’t easy. Luckily, we’ve prepared everything you need to know to make a great decision. Read on to learn about the best backless booster car seats out there. Best Backless Booster Car Seat Overall: Graco Galaxy TurboBooster Car Seat

Best Value Backless Booster Car Seat: Cosco Topside Booster Seat

Best Backless Booster Car Seat Honorable Mention: Evenflo AMP Performance Car Seat Why Buy a Backless Booster Car Seat? Safety first. A booster car seat is a legal requirement in most states, as they’ve been proven to dramatically improve the safety of a child riding in a car and ensures proper belt-positioning. A good-quality booster seat will keep your kids safe for years to come.

Comfortable rides. If you're a fan of long road trips, booster car seats have an added advantage of making a car ride not only safe, but also very comfortable. A well-cushioned seat that provides the right support can make all the difference.

Convenience. A lot of modern backless booster seats feature cup holders, trays, and pockets, giving your child ample access to everything they need for a comfortable trip in your car.

Peace of mind. A properly installed booster car seat redirects the forces accompanying a car crash, helping to protect your child from injury. Knowing that your child is protected in the event of a side impact or other type of crash can ease your car- and driving-related worries.

Multipurpose applications. Booster car seats can be used in other vehicles as well, and are especially great for traveling. You can even use them on airplanes to make the plane seat more comfortable for your little ones. Top Brands Graco Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Graco has been innovating practical solutions to parenting problems for over 60 years. Manufacturing high-quality car child seats, Graco is a name you can trust. Some of its most popular products include the Graco Affix Booster Seat and the Galaxy TurboBooster Seat. Chicco Founded in 1958 by Pietro Catelli, Chicco has grown into a global brand, offering everything your child might need. From its Como, Italy headquarters, Chicco continues to innovate new products to add to its stellar lineup. Its best-sellers include the GoFit Backless Booster and the Iron GoFit Plus Booster Seat. Cosco Cosco got its start 70 years ago in Columbus, Indiana, and is still headquartered there today. Its products are designed to be smart and simple, with a no-fuss attitude that parents and kids love. Some of its top products include the Topside Backless Booster and the Highrise Booster Seat. Pricing Under $20: Budget and value products are sold at this price range. Most of them are decent quality and will work as expected, they just won't be as durable and comfortable. Safety is an issue as well, as many booster seats offered at this price point may have fewer safety features than the more expensive ones.

$20 - $40: At this price point, you'll find comfortable, well-designed, and safe booster seats for your children. They're typically made from durable materials that are easy to clean and most are also very easy to install in your car.

Over $50: In this range, you'll find the best of the best. Much like the mid-range, you're guaranteed comfort, safety, and durability. You are more likely to pay more just for a brand name though, so do your research before you buy. Key Features Safety Features Make sure the booster seat you're considering meets current safety guidelines and hasn't been previously used. Buying a second-hand car seat is never a good idea, as it's often impossible to determine the integrity of the safety features by visual inspection. Another important factor to consider is the LATCH system. This is a standard feature in most vehicles built after 2002, and is the most common attachment system for car seats (and one of the safest). Durability The manufacturing quality of booster seats can vary greatly. Some are made from higher-quality materials than others, leading to better durability, greater safety, and improved comfort. When deciding which booster seat to buy for your child, check that the seat has been made well. You can do so by looking at any seams, the quality of fabric used, and if plastic or metal components look sturdy. Ease of Use Booster seats should be easy to use and easy to clean. The ease-of-use factor mostly applies to how easily you can carry the seat (the lighter the better) and how easy it is to install in your car. When it comes to cleaning, some materials are better suited to an easy wipe down than others. Felt fabrics are especially hard to clean, so opt for smooth materials like vinyl or even a dense fabric. Other Considerations Overall Comfort: Not all booster seats are created equal when it comes to comfort. The foam padding and other materials used vary greatly, as does the comfort provided. Plus, keep in mind that booster seats come in slightly different shapes, some of which might conform to your child's needs more than others.

Arms: The majority of booster seats come with armrests. These can be padded or unpadded, large or small, in the way or well-designed; it really depends on the model you buy. Although they can provide an extra element of comfort, seats with armrests are not always liked by some kids and parents.

Extras: Booster seats can come with lots of extra features, such as pockets, cup holders, and extra straps. Depending on what you're looking for, these might be convenient or just an added expense. Best Backless Booster Car Seat Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Backless Booster Car Seat Overall: Graco Backless TurboBooster Car Seat

One of the best backless boosters out there, the Graco TurboBooster is padded and features height-adjustable armrests for extra comfort. It’s made to be used by kids between 40 and 100 pounds and up to 57 inches tall. Make sure that your kid is tall enough for this seat before you buy. Hideaway cup holders are also included to stow juice or water and keep your child happy on long rides. A deluxe seat cushion offers extra comfort and can be removed for machine washing, making this very easy to use and easy to clean. Even though this model doesn’t offer a LATCH-supported strap, they don’t slide around while in use or when kids get in and out of them. Overall, this is a great choice for your child, offering supreme comfort and optimal safety. The only potential drawback we’ve noticed is that part of the seat cover is made of mesh, which may mean snagging and potential tearing, so you’ll want to be extra careful. Best Value Backless Booster Car Seat: Cosco Topside Booster Seat

A lightweight backless booster seat with a sleek design, the Topside by Cosco is a great value pick. The padding is extra plush and comfortable, giving your child the needed boost to safely use the regular car seat belt. Its lightweight design makes it very portable and great for traveling. Featuring a seat-safe design, this model won’t leave scuff marks or other damage on your vehicle seats. This booster seat is designed for children between 40 and 100 pounds and 43 to 57 inches tall. It comes in a variety of colors to match your (or your child’s) preference. It’s also one of the safest seats on the market, having been tested to meet and exceed Federal Safety Standards and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety vehicle safety ratings. Its compact design makes it ideal for even the smallest cars. All in all, this super lightweight booster is a great pick if you’re looking to save money, but don’t want to skimp on quality. We did notice that this seat is a bit narrower than other models on the market, so it might not offer the same kind of comfort to every child. Best Backless Booster Car Seat Honorable Mention: Evenflo AMP Performance Car Seat

