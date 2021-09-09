Best Garage Organizers: Stop Tripping Over Your Tools And Equipment

If you’re one of the millions of Americans lucky enough to have a garage on your property, you may also be like millions of Americans who can’t park their car in it because it’s filled from floor to ceiling with disorganized clutter. Every time it rains or snows and you’re outside in the harsh weather, you vow to yourself to clean out your garage so that you can finally fit your car in it. Enter garage organizers. They come in a wide variety of configurations and purposes and they’ll help you straighten up your space into a functional area that stores all your tools and gear and leaves room for your vehicle. If you’re in need of a new garage organizer, enjoy our list of top faves and our accompanying buying guide that will help you figure out exactly what you need to make your garage one of the most organized spaces in your home.

This heavy-duty rolling cabinet measures 72 in H x 36 in W x 18 in D and is constructed from heavy-duty, precision-cut, powder-coated steel, making it a great space-saving option for almost any garage.

Made from highly durable and weatherproof resin, this wheeled cart has the capacity to store and organize more than 40 tools. It’s easy to assemble and offers a great solution for all your long-handled tools.

With multiple pegs, hooks, shelves, and bins, this cleverly designed storage system offers virtually endless choices for configuration and customization that allows you to see everything in a single glance.

Best Garage Organizers Reviews & Recommendations

This metal pegboard accepts all 1/4-inch pegboard pegs and all Wall Control slotted accessories. It’s finished with a rugged and rust-resistant powder coating, is fully magnetic, and mounts directly into wall studs or sheetrock for quick and easy installation. As an added bonus, it comes in a wide variety of color combinations for added personalization. One thing to note: some users report panels arriving from the warehouse with damage to corners or paint, so be sure to check each part thoroughly upon arrival.

When it comes to the best overall garage organization system, in terms of functionality, practicality, reliability, and price point, our no-contest choice is the Wall Control 4 ft. Metal Pegboard Standard Tool Storage. This cleverly designed storage system offers virtually endless choices for configuration and customization. One of its best features is that it allows you to quickly and easily see all your gear with one glance by not hiding it behind cabinet doors. This modular system is made in the USA and also offers a huge variety of accessory options for added versatility.

This organizer is great for long-handled tools, such as rakes, shovels, and brooms. There’s a molded-in storage section designed to fit a weed trimmer and an electric cord holder. We also like the cleverly designed grid pattern on the bottom of the cart that keeps your tools secure and prevents them from sliding off. It’s highly versatile, and it won’t rust, dent, rot, or peel over years of use thanks to its durable plastic exterior. A word of caution: when storing your tools, try to balance them out evenly, as too much weight or pressure on one side can cause the cart to lean or sag over time. The caster wheels also are reportedly a little flimsy and could be a little more durably constructed.

If you need a garage organizer that can organize and store all your taller tools and yard gear, you should give the Rubbermaid Deluxe Tool Tower a try. Made from highly durable and weatherproof resin, this single organizer has the capacity to store and organize more than 40 tools. It’s easy to assemble, and as an added bonus, it sits atop four casters (two of which are locking) so you can roll your tools wherever they’re needed. The front of the tower includes clips and curved tubing, which allows you to store tools head-down for extra stability.

This cabinet is capable of holding up to 600 pounds, with each individual shelf having a capacity of 150 pounds. We also like that this cabinet can be locked for added safety, so feel free to store your household, automotive, and lawn care chemicals safely locked away from curious children and pets. The cabinet is easily movable, thanks to four 5-inch rolling caster wheels that feature two locking brakes for stability and security. One of the best parts? This cabinet is actually part of a larger modular system, allowing you to add and customize pieces to create your ideal storage solution. One drawback is that this cabinet does take some time to fully assemble and some of its edges can be quite sharp, so use caution.

Cabinets aren’t just for your kitchen, and our top pick for the best locking garage cabinet is the Seville Classics Cabinet Storage. This heavy-duty rolling cabinet measures 72 in H x 36 in W x 18 in D, making it a great space-saving option for almost any garage. Constructed from high-quality, rugged, precision-cut steel, this cabinet can withstand some serious wear and tear. It’s powder-coated for added rust resistance and durability, and the shelves are made from steel and are fully adjustable to accommodate a variety of differently shaped tools, boxes, and gear.

This cabinet has an impressive 1,500 pound load rating, with each drawer being able to hold 100 pounds. Drawers are sturdily mounted on substantial ball-bearings for easy sliding and feature a soft-close latching mechanism that prevents accidental slamming. They’re also fully lockable for extra safety. An included socket organizer and drawer liner are nice added touches that speak to the overall quality of this cabinet versus some of its competition. For added peace of mind, this unit comes backed by a solid 10-year limited warranty. One drawback to this cabinet is its rather high price point.

The Craftsman Tool Cabinet with Drawer Liner Roll & Socket Organizer deserves a nod for being a toughly made, smartly designed rolling cabinet that offers multifunctional versatility ideal for almost any garage. Made from heavy-duty 18-20 gauge double wall steel, this tool cabinet will stand up for years against some major use and abuse. Available in signature Craftsman red, the cabinet features embossed mats that provide added grip and surface protection. We also like that this cabinet is made in the USA.

It installs into two studs and uses six vertical posts for stability and safety. This garage organizer will hold up to 600 pounds of items, and you can store bins, boxes, or loose items in any fashion. As an added bonus, this garage organizer also helps you avoid water damage by storing items off the garage floor. Heads up — the installation will likely need a buddy.

The Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Rack is an excellent product for anyone who has limited floor space and wants to make efficient use of wasted overhead space in their garage. It takes your tools, bins, and gear and literally lifts it off the floor and out of sight. This rack is constructed from rugged and sleek powder-coated metal and keeps items securely stored, without taking up a ton of space. It provides up to 105 cubic feet of storage and measures 96 in L x 48 in W. You can even adjust the height of this rack — you can place it 22 inches to 40 inches from your garage ceiling, depending on what you’re storing. This makes it a great option for folks with taller vehicles.

Best Garage Organizer Buying Guide & FAQs

Garage organizers come in a huge variety of configurations and options. From rolling carts, wall-mounted cabinets, and overhead storage, to peg boards, stackable bins, and modular tool cabinets, it can be difficult to know what solution will fit you best. No matter what you end up going with though, there are a few key factors to consider to ensure you’re getting the best bang for your buck. You want a storage solution that will provide reliable function for years to come, not just some flimsy option that will break after a few weeks or months.

Types of Garage Storage

Cabinets

One of the most versatile types of garage storage is the traditional cabinet system. These can come as modular systems that you can customize to create the ideal storage solution, or they can be sold as single units, rolling or stationary, and even wall-mounted. With widely varying construction materials and weight capacities, there’s likely a garage storage cabinet to suit any need and budget. When choosing a storage cabinet, it’s a good idea to look for something that offers a much larger weight capacity than you think you’re going to need. Look for heavy-duty powder-coated steel or metal construction for heavier tools and gear. Resin or treated wood or composite cabinets are great for lighter weight items.

Shelves

Just like with cabinets, shelving options and configurations can be almost endless. From rolling shelves to stationary, and even ceiling-mounted options, you’ll have no trouble finding a viable solution. As with cabinets, you’ll want shelving that can hold a substantial amount of weight and can anchor securely to your chosen location. If you opt for rolling shelves, make sure the caster wheels are ruggedly constructed and lockable for added security and stability. Looking for shelves that are adjustable will ensure you get the most for your money and don’t get stuck with an awkward item left on the floor.

Carts

Carts are a great option for mobile tool and gear storage. They may have drawers, shelves, pegboards, and bins, making them perfect for smaller and more awkward items. Look for carts with sturdy locking wheels, substantial construction, whether it's from resin or powder-coated metal, and lockable components. Some carts may come with a handy work surface on top, while others are designed mainly to hold long-handled equipment and cords. Rolling carts are one of the most versatile and cost-effective forms of garage storage.

Pegboards

Pegboards are a preferred method of wall-mounted storage for anyone who wants quick and easy access to tools and equipment with a single glance. If you don’t want to waste valuable time sifting through drawers and bins, a pegboard storage system is the choice for you. Power tools, hand tools, hardware, and other accessories can all be stored and organized in any way you choose. They’re the perfect thing for mounting behind your workbench or table.

What to Look for When Buying Garage Organizers

Heavy-Duty Construction

One of the most important factors in selecting a long-lasting and rugged garage organizer system is how it's constructed. For heavier and bulkier tools and gear, look for storage solutions that are made out of powder-coated metal, preferably steel. This will provide enough strength and durability to support heavy items safely and securely for years. Powder-coating adds an extra level of scratch-, dent-, and rust-resistance against tools with sharp edges. For lighter weight items, look for storage that is made from polyurethane or heavy-duty plastic resin. It’s lightweight, but super durable and won’t break, chip, crack, or sag as easily as regular, cheap plastic, or thin wood.

Customization

One of the most important key elements to choosing the ideal garage storage is that it’s easily customizable to suit each person’s own individual needs and layouts. Look for adjustable shelving, heights, and organization options within. Do you want bins, pegs, shelves, drawers, hooks, or something else? Take a general inventory of your garage prior to purchase and see what might fit your space best. Rolling shelves, carts, and cabinets are great options if you’re not 100 percent sure what the best configuration or layout of your storage solution should be.

Warranty

The best garage organizers are manufactured by upstanding, trusted companies that have spent years in the business honing and modifying construction techniques and technology to consistently deliver the highest-quality and longest-lasting products. Many times, those products will be backed by a solid warranty that gives you added peace of mind if any unforeseen defects or problems do arise.

Budget

There’s literally a garage storage option to suit any budget. That said, try setting a comfortable budget before you start shopping. Costs can get out of hand quickly once you start seeing all the awesome options available to you. Don’t get sucked into buying a $1000 storage cabinet system if you can’t afford it, though. Setting your search parameters when you start shopping will ensure you see the best options in your chosen price range and not suffer from serious buyer’s remorse after the fact.

FAQ:

In case you still have some burning and unanswered questions surrounding garage organizer options and solutions, we’ve taken the liberty of scouring the interwebs for the most commonly asked questions. As an added bonus, we’ve also included our most informative and comprehensive answers to provide you with the utmost clarity and purchasing confidence.

Q. What’s the best way to organize a garage?

While there is no one “best way” to organize a garage, it’s a good idea to start by inventorying and assessing your garage. Consider its size, what types of items you need to store, and your budget. If you have lots of bins and equipment laying around, you might look primarily at shelf storage options. If you have a ton of free-floating tools and hardware everywhere, look for cabinets with drawers or pegboards with hooks, bins, and shelves. If you have a very small garage, maybe ceiling storage is your best bet. It’s a good idea to just start sorting through items one at a time, as you’ll also find that many things can be thrown away or donated and have just been sitting around collecting dust without any real purpose.

Q. Can you hire someone to organize your garage?

Yes, of course. Just like with home closet systems, there are many different professionals who offer garage organization services. The benefit of this service is that they will often come up with inventive and innovative storage solutions that you may not otherwise consider on your own. The drawback is that they can often be quite pricey. However, you’re sure to end up with an organized and pristine garage that will make your buddies jealous and will minimize wasted time searching in vain for a missing socket wrench.

Q. What should not be stored in a garage?

There are plenty of items that shouldn’t be stored in a garage, either because of potential damage or dangers to you and your family. These include propane tanks, fresh and canned foods, temperature-sensitive items like paint, stains, and solvents, paper products, clothing and bedding, and sensitive electronics.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re drawn to easy-to-see and visually appealing wall storage options like the Wall Control 4 ft. Metal Pegboard Standard Tool Storage or something that keeps tools and gear organized and hidden from view like the Seville Classics Cabinet Storage, one thing is certain: there is a garage organizer to suit every need.

For a budget-friendly option that will still provide a good level of mobile organization, check out the Rubbermaid Deluxe Tool Tower.

