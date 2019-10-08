Best Motorcycle Tank Bags: More Storage for Your Bike

Great options for adding extra space and organization to your motorcycle

By Austin Fracchia
Austin FracchiaView Austin Fracchia's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Finding extra storage on a motorcycle is always a challenge, especially when there is limited space for typical panniers. Tank bags are a great solution for carrying around small things in a space that normally is wasted. Take a look below at our top choices for bags for your bike's tank.

  • Best Overall
    Chase Harper 450M Magnetic Tank Bag
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The type of bag to choose if you want a good deal of cargo space for small items in a protected area.
    Pros
    Pros
    The weather-resistant, tear-resistant design makes the bag suitable for long road trips. The interior offers a good deal of space and basic organization.
    Cons
    Cons
    There is no waterproof bag included with this tank bag, meaning water can still leak through into the inside of the bag in heavy storms.
  • Best Value
    Lozom Motorcycle Gas Oil Fuel Tank Bag
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A bag to consider if you want visible access to your smart device and some extra storage underneath.
    Pros
    Pros
    The bag design keeps the phone within view without giving you direct, unsafe access to the device.
    Cons
    Cons
    The clear surface can appear a bit hazy above the phone. The interior space is somewhat small compared to other bags available.
  • Honorable Mention
    OHMotor Motorcycle Tank Bag
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A high-quality motorcycle tank bag that offers plenty of space underneath a small, clear enclosure for phones and other smart devices.
    Pros
    Pros
    One of the larger bags available, the interior space maximizes the amount of storage and organization you can get on a motorcycle.
    Cons
    Cons
    The clear container for the phone can be difficult to see through, especially in direct sunlight or in wet conditions.

Tips

  • Securing the bag to the tank is an absolute must. Make sure all buckles and straps are fastened tightly before use.
  • Make sure you keep your eyes on the road with bags that display phone on top. These are designed for quick glances instead of hands-on use.
  • Long and narrow bags tend to offer a better design for larger items like umbrellas.

FAQ

Q. What is a motorcycle tank bag?

A. This is simply any bag that is designed to fit on top of the motorcycle's tank.

Q. Should I buy a bag with a smartphone pocket on top?

A. These bags do offer some convenience for quickly glancing at your phone while using the built-in navigation, but they can also be dangerous if you try to use the phone while riding.

Final Thoughts

For a good amount of space and a straightforward design, check out the Chase Harper 450M Magnetic Tank Bag as our top pick.

If you can sacrifice some space or want a dedicated smart device pocket, look at the Lozom Motorcycle Gas Oil Fuel Tank Bag instead.

MORE TO READ