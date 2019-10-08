Best Motorcycle Tank Bags: More Storage for Your Bike

Tips
- Securing the bag to the tank is an absolute must. Make sure all buckles and straps are fastened tightly before use.
- Make sure you keep your eyes on the road with bags that display phone on top. These are designed for quick glances instead of hands-on use.
- Long and narrow bags tend to offer a better design for larger items like umbrellas.
FAQ
Q. What is a motorcycle tank bag?
A. This is simply any bag that is designed to fit on top of the motorcycle's tank.
Q. Should I buy a bag with a smartphone pocket on top?
A. These bags do offer some convenience for quickly glancing at your phone while using the built-in navigation, but they can also be dangerous if you try to use the phone while riding.
Final Thoughts
For a good amount of space and a straightforward design, check out the Chase Harper 450M Magnetic Tank Bag as our top pick.
If you can sacrifice some space or want a dedicated smart device pocket, look at the Lozom Motorcycle Gas Oil Fuel Tank Bag instead.