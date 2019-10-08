Best Motorcycle Tank Bags: More Storage for Your Bike

Tips

Securing the bag to the tank is an absolute must. Make sure all buckles and straps are fastened tightly before use.

Make sure you keep your eyes on the road with bags that display phone on top. These are designed for quick glances instead of hands-on use.

Long and narrow bags tend to offer a better design for larger items like umbrellas.

FAQ

Q. What is a motorcycle tank bag?

A. This is simply any bag that is designed to fit on top of the motorcycle's tank.

Q. Should I buy a bag with a smartphone pocket on top?

A. These bags do offer some convenience for quickly glancing at your phone while using the built-in navigation, but they can also be dangerous if you try to use the phone while riding.

Final Thoughts

For a good amount of space and a straightforward design, check out the Chase Harper 450M Magnetic Tank Bag as our top pick.

If you can sacrifice some space or want a dedicated smart device pocket, look at the Lozom Motorcycle Gas Oil Fuel Tank Bag instead.