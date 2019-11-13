Best Dirt Bike Tires: Enhanced All-Terrain Traction

Tips

Do not subject your new tires to abrupt maximum power, leaning, or hard cornering. You may end up damaging them. Be gentle on the road and also give yourself some time to get a feel for the tires.

You should get the same tire model for your front and rear wheel. Also, be sure to align them to improve your handling, stability, performance, and safety on the road.

Always maintain the recommended tire pressure (often indicated on the tire sidewall). You risk damaging your wheels if you ride with low tire pressure.

Regularly inspect your tires for any cuts or tears that may cause air leakage. Also, remember to secure the nuts on the wheel.

FAQs

Q: What are DOT approved dirt bike tires?

A: Department of Transport (DOT) approved tires are street legal and can be used on public roads. They have a less knobby design but still maintain significant traction on pavement. Knobby off-road tires wear faster on pavements and are therefore unsafe. Confirm that the tire is DOT approved if you will be using your dirt bike on daily road commutes.

Q: What do the numbers on bike tires mean?

A: Bicycle tires have a cluster of numbers on the sidewall. For instance, a tire may have a number like “M 500 60/100-21 40P 1912” running along the sidewall. M 500 is the model number, 60/100-21 is the tire size (rim diameter), 40P is the load and speed rating, and 1912 means that the tire was manufactured in the 19th week of 2012.

Q: How often should you replace your dirt bike tires?

A: Dirt bike tires can last for about four years from their manufacturing date. After that, the tire should be replaced since it's at the end of its useful life. You should also check for signs of a worn or damaged tire such as missing knobs, cracks, excessively worn-out treads, vibration, and excessive road noise.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Dunlop Geomax Intermediate. It’s dependable on tough terrain thanks to its tread spacing, which allows for better maneuverability.

If you are looking for a cheaper tire for your mid-sized dirt bike, consider the ProTrax Soft Intermediate Terrain Tire.