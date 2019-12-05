Best Surfboard Roof Racks: Carry Your Board Safely and Conveniently
Surf without stress. Get a roof rack to protect your board and your car
- Best OverallFCS Soft Surfboard RackSummarySummary
This soft rack has a single loop to easily hold the surfboards in place. It also has a 1-inch foam padding for extra cushioning.ProsPros
It is versatile and can be connected through the doors or mounted on the roof rails. It is renowned for holding the boards tightly, even at high speeds.ConsCons
The installation of this rack can be a bit difficult. There have also been complaints that the straps are too short to hold more than one board.
- Best ValueCurve LOCKDOWN Roof RackSummarySummary
This soft rack can fit on most cars and is made from 38mm heavy-duty webbing. It can hold between one to six shortboards and one to four longboards.ProsPros
It has a very simple and sturdy design and is very easy to install and remove. It also keeps a firm hold of the boards without movement or vibration.ConsCons
The straps may break after long-term use. It allows rain and dust into the car because the windows have to stay open for the straps to run through.
- Honorable MentionINNO Car Top Mount Roof RackSummarySummary
This hard rack has a universal mounting system to fit most cars. It is also easy to load with a free-floating strap system.ProsPros
It has ratcheting straps and hand knobs to keep the boards tightly secured. It also has the security option of locking the board to the car.ConsCons
There have been complaints about customer support. This roof rack is also very bulky for some people.