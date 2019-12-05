Best Surfboard Roof Racks: Carry Your Board Safely and Conveniently

Tips

Carrying a surfboard on the roof can be noisy. If you are easily irritated by noises and rattles, it’s best to get a surfboard roof rack with an aerodynamic system.

The height of your vehicle will increase when you have a surfboard roof rack. For safety and security, be mindful of the height increase when driving.

Surfboards carried on the roof are exposed to direct sunlight and flying dirt and dust. The straps and buckles on the roof rack can also scratch it. Put your board in a bag, especially on longer journeys.

FAQs

Q: What’s better: a hard rack or a soft rack?

A: Hard racks are sturdier and can carry more weight, but require the car to have mounting rails. Soft racks don’t require any rails, as the straps run through the car, securing the surfboard onto the roof. Soft racks are recommended for shorter distances because the board will vibrate more and the windows of the car can’t be fully closed.

Q: What safety precautions should be taken when securing a surfboard?

A: The rack should always be checked for damage, such as sharp edges, frayed straps or broken buckles. It should be securely mounted before you add the boards and should never be overloaded.

Q: How easy are surfboard racks to install?

A: It depends on the individual roof rack and whether it’s a hard rack or soft rack. Hard racks are generally more difficult to mount and remove, while soft racks are easier to install.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for best surfboard roof rack goes to the FCS Soft Surfboard Rack for its versatility and tight grip.

For a more affordable option, consider the Curve LOCKDOWN Roof Rack.