Best Duct Tapes: Top Adhesives for Home Repairs

Tips

While duct tape is water-resistant, most types are not waterproof. And, despite the name, you should not use it for repairing ducts. If you're doing any type of HVAC repairs, use foil tape instead.

Duct tape is made of polyethylene, thread, and adhesive. The threads give the material its strength, and the farther apart they are, the harder it is to tear the duct tape. Choose a product with a smaller space between the threads.

Thicker duct tapes aren't necessarily better than thinner ones. They tend to be less flexible and are harder to wrap around certain shapes, such as a pipe with a 90-degree angle. It's easier to use a product with a little bit of stretch.

FAQs

Q: Is duct tape flammable?

A: It’s not technically a flammable product. However, the center of the tape is made of mesh fabric, which can catch fire. The polyethylene outer layer and rubber adhesive are fire-resistant.

Q: Are duct tape and electrical tape interchangeable?

A: No. Duct tape and electrical tape are made differently and are intended for different applications. Duct tape is not 100 percent fire-resistant, so it should not be used for electrical purposes.

Q: Can I stop a water leak with duct tape?

A: Yes, but as we mentioned previously, it is not waterproof. It can seal a crack in certain cases, but you have to take into consideration the quality of the tape, the size of the leak, and how much pressure the leak is producing.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best duct tape is the Duck Max Strength Duct Tape. It's easy to tear, sticks strongly to a variety of surfaces, and works on curves and corners.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Gorilla Tape, Black Duct Tape.