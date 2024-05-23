Ryobi Days Deals are Back at Home Depot for Memorial Day Weekend

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you've read my Ryobi tool reviews, you know I'm a fan. They may not have the brute force of some of its competitors, but the green company nails ergonomics, ease of use, and especially value. For Memorial Day, Home Depot is cranking up the value proposition even more with the return of those sweet, sweet Ryobi Days deals.

In the power tool world, the biggest investment is usually batteries with a large capacity pack often exceeding the price of the tool it's powering. This weekend, you can get a 2.0Ah, a 4.0Ah, and a charger starter pack for just $99. But if the price isn't attractive enough, you can pick a free tool to go with it. You can also snag a six-tool combo pack for $199 that includes a 1.5Ah and a 4.0Ah battery pack.

There's also a couple of cordless power cleaners, which are basically mini pressure washers that look like scifi sniper rifles. One of them uses Ryobi's 18V batteries, which is common amongst its other power tools and the other uses the big boy 40V battery, more common to garden equipment. And speaking of car wash equipment that uses 40V battery packs, a lot of you like to use blowers to dry your car. This 40V Whisper Series Blower provides 650 CFM of wind at 160MPH for water shedding power. Or, if you're a cyclist like my, buy one to put it in front of your turbo trainer.

I also included a link to a couple of other things that look fun and offer decent savings. One has to be the biggest discount I have ever used in a Deals Post.

I wish you all a peaceful and reflective Memorial Day. Let's not forget its purpose.

