Milwaukee’s Insider Ratchet Is On Sale at Home Depot Right Now

Last week, I posted my review of Milwaukee's M12 Insider Ratchet, which genuinely impressed me. For those of you who don't know, it's an extended-reach, low-profile, cordless ratchet with pass-through potential. It's pretty much the ultimate combination of useful features, and right now, Home Depot's letting the Milwaukee M12 FUEL Insider cordless ratchet with 4.0Ah starter kit go for $319.00.

If you're curious about how this tool actually functions in the real world, I suggest checking out the full review. However, I will say that this is one of the rare cases where what looks good on paper actually translates to real-world performance. I've been forced to work in some tight spaces lately, and the Insider, being built specifically with those scenarios in mind, has made light work of jobs that'd typically drive me nuts. It’s a well-thought, well-executed, and well-built tool that will make any project far more enjoyable.

What makes this deal from Home Depot worth jumping on isn't just the tool itself, though. The battery in the kit is what really sweetens the pot. In my review, I report that the M12 Insider kit that includes a battery sells for $399.00. However, the kit I use for reference includes a 2.5Ah battery. The kit Home Depot is currently selling for $319.00 includes a 4.0Ah battery. While the Insider isn't a dud as far as battery life goes, the extra capacity for $79.00 less is nothing to skip over if you’re seriously considering the investment. Yes. The Insider metric socket set is also included.