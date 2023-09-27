Amazon’s Awesome Milwaukee Battery and Power Tool Sale Is Still Going
Save big on Milwaukee batteries!
A few weeks ago, our own Hank O'Hop detailed the pretty insane deals going on through Amazon for Milwaukee's batteries and power tools. We thought that bonanza was over. We were wrong, as while some deals have dropped off, others have gotten better, and others have come on sale that weren't in the first place! So today, we're detailing all the new and returning deals on Milwaukee's stellar power tools and batteries once again. Check them out below.
Batteries
- Milwaukee M18 High-Output 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (Save $63)
- Milwaukee M18 5.0Ah (Save $8)
- Milwaukee HIGH OUTPUT XC 6 Ah (Save $70)
- Milwaukee M18 2.0 Ah Compact (Save $4)
- Milwaukee M12 Red Lithium High-Output 2.5Ah Battery (Save $6)
- Milwaukee M18 Red Lithium Xc 4.0 Ah (Save $30)
- Milwaukee M18 Red Lithium XC 5 Ah Extended Capacity Battery 2-Pack (Save $20)
- Milwaukee M18 XC 5Ah Extended Capacity Resistant Battery 2-Pack (Save $65)
- Milwaukee M18 Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0Ah Battery (Save $30)
- Milwaukee M12 4.0 Ah and 2.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger Starter Kit (Save $47)
Power Tools
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL High Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (Save $130)
- Milwaukee M18 3/8-inch Mid-Torque Impact Wrench (Save $182)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 3/8-Inch Compact Impact Wrench (Save $90)
- Milwaukee M12 FUEL Lithium-Ion 3/8-Inch Right Angle Impact Wrench (Save $62)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brushless Lithium-Ion Angle Grinder (Save $105)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Volt Flathead Braking Grinder (Save $20)
- Milwaukee M12 FUEL In-Line Die Grinder (Save $28)
- Milwaukee 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4'' Hex Impact Driver (Save $25)
- Milwaukee M12 Cordless 3/8" Lithium-Ion Ratchet (Save $12)
- Milwaukee M18 Cordless LITHIUM-ION 6-Tool Combo Kit (Save $42)
