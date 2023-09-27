Amazon’s Awesome Milwaukee Battery and Power Tool Sale Is Still Going

A few weeks ago, our own Hank O'Hop detailed the pretty insane deals going on through Amazon for Milwaukee's batteries and power tools. We thought that bonanza was over. We were wrong, as while some deals have dropped off, others have gotten better, and others have come on sale that weren't in the first place! So today, we're detailing all the new and returning deals on Milwaukee's stellar power tools and batteries once again. Check them out below.