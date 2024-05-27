Land Free Power Tools With These Memorial Day Sales From DeWalt, Ryobi, Milwaukee, and Bosch
Yes. These are the power tool deals you’ve been waiting for.
Home Depot brought back its epic Ryobi Days sale for Memorial Day weekend. And though it's absolute banger of an offer with Ryobi tossing in free tools with the purchase of select combo kits, its not the only running such a deal. In fact, all of the top brands are getting in on the action this year by running equally insane sales at Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Northern Tool. To save you the hassle of trying to track them all down, I've rounded up the best free tool bundles and sales from Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Bosch.
Personally, I'm stoked about Milwaukee's sale on the M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output Starter Kit. The base kit is currently selling for $299.00 and comes with a free tool of your choice. You get some seriously good options to pick from, including a mid-torque impact and a grease gun. That's a single purchase that will absolutely transform the maintenance workflow in your shop from hereon. It's a no-brainer.
That's far from the only amazin Memorial Day power tool deal. Check the list below for more sales that'll elevate any garage.
Ryobi Memorial Day Power Tool Sales
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit for $99.00 Plus Free Tool at Home Depot
- Ryobi One+ 18V High Performance Starter Kit for $199.00 Plus Free Tool at Home Depot
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $199.00 at Home Depot
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V 2-Tool Combo, Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $99.00 at Home Depot
- Ryobi ONE+ 18V EZClean Cordless Power Cleaner for $49.00 at Home Depot
DeWalt Memorial Day Power Tool Sales
- DeWalt 20-V 2-Pack Lithium-ion Battery and Charger for $299.00 Plus Two Free Tools at Lowe’s
- DeWalt XR 20-V 2-Pack Lithium-ion Battery and Charger for $299.00 Plus Two Free Tools at Lowe’s
- DeWalt 20-V 2-Pack Lithium-ion Battery for $199.00 Plus One Free Tool at Lowe’s
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Ratchet Set for $290.52 at Amazon
- DeWalt 20V MAX Ratchet Set for $244.99
Milwaukee Memorial Day Power Tool Sales
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output Starter Kit for $299.99 Plus Free M18 Power Tool
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit for $499.99
- Milwaukee M12 FUEL Combo Kit for $399.00 Plus Free Battery
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit for $349.00 at Northern Tool
- Milwaukee SDS + D-Handle Rotary Hammer and 4.5-Inch Grinder for $199.99 at Northern Tool
Bosch Memorial Day Power Tool Sales
- Bosch 1/2-in 18-volt Hammer Drill for $199.00 Plus Free Gift at Lowe’s
- Bosch 18-volt Cutting Rotary Tool for $139.00 Plus Free Gift at Lowe’s
- Bosch Xtend 18-volt Brushless Screw Gun for $159.00 Plus Free Gift at Lowe’s
- Bosch 18-Volt Orbital Sander with Dust Management for $129.00 Plus Free Gift at Lowe’s
- Bosch 18-volt Reciprocating Saw for $159.00 Plus Free Gift at Lowe’s
- Bosch Profactor Surgeon 12-Inch 18-volt Dual Bevel Miter Saw with Laser Guide for $749.00 Plus Free Gift at Lowe’s