thedrive_logo-black
The War Zone

This 308-Piece Craftsman Mechanic’s Tool Set Is on Sale for the Lowest Price We’ve Seen

Our most popular deal from 2023 is back and cheaper than ever.

byHank O'Hop|
The GarageNews
Presidents Day Tool Deals
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I know. I'm spamming the feed today with deals posts. It's Presidents' Day, though. As is tradition, retailers are running all sorts of savings you might want to know about—including the lowest price we've seen on a wildly popular Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic's tool set on sale at Amazon and Lowe's.

A few months back, we reported it being marked down $100, and that caught a lot of positive attention—actually, it was our most popular deal post of 2023. This time around, it's on sale for $120 under retail, bringing the total price to $199.00. That makes it an even better way to set yourself up with a new trunk box or to kickstart your DIY tool collection.

That's just the first one; there are way more killer tool deals to go around from all the big retailers. I loaded the list below with the best of the batch to keep things simple for you.  

Milwaukee M18 10-Tool Combo Kit for $589.00

SEE IT
From Home Depot. Regular Price: $1099.00
stripe
DealsTools