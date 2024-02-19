This 308-Piece Craftsman Mechanic’s Tool Set Is on Sale for the Lowest Price We’ve Seen
Our most popular deal from 2023 is back and cheaper than ever.
I know. I'm spamming the feed today with deals posts. It's Presidents' Day, though. As is tradition, retailers are running all sorts of savings you might want to know about—including the lowest price we've seen on a wildly popular Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic's tool set on sale at Amazon and Lowe's.
A few months back, we reported it being marked down $100, and that caught a lot of positive attention—actually, it was our most popular deal post of 2023. This time around, it's on sale for $120 under retail, bringing the total price to $199.00. That makes it an even better way to set yourself up with a new trunk box or to kickstart your DIY tool collection.
That's just the first one; there are way more killer tool deals to go around from all the big retailers. I loaded the list below with the best of the batch to keep things simple for you.
- Craftsman 308-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $199.00 at Lowe’s
- Craftsman 262-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $149.00 at Lowe’s
- Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $129.00 at Lowe’s
- DeWalt 20V MAX 6-Tool Combo Kit for $499.00 at Lowe’s
- DeWalt 20V MAX 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench for $249.00 With Free Gift at Lowe’s
- Milwaukee M18 10-Tool Combo Kit for $589.00 at Home Depot
- Milwaukee M18 5-Tool Combo Kit for $379.00 at Home Depot
- Milwaukee M18 Compact Inverter with 6.0 Ah Battery for $149.00 at Home Depot
- Milwaukee M18 Mid Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench and Tower Light Combo Kit for $677.00 at Home Depot
- DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench for $219.00 Plus Free Battery at Home Depot
- 10% off Any Single Item at Harbor Freight.
- McGraw 29-Gallon Vertical Air Compressor for $479.99 at Harbor Freight
- Daytona 3-Ton Long-Reach Low-Profile Floor Jack for $189.99 at Harbor Freight
- Maddox 9-Way 5-Pound Slide Hammer and Puller Set for $79.99 at Harbor Freight
- Icon 3/8-Inch Drive Professional Special Edition Gold Plated Ratchet for $44.99 at Harbor Freight
- Icon 3/8-Inch Drive Inch-Pound Click Torque Wrench for $109.99 at Harbor Freight
- Knipex 3-Piece Cobra Plier Set for $85.02 at Amazon
- Gearwrench 83-Piece 90-Tooth SAE/Metric Mechanics Tool Set for $280.41 at Amazon
- Gearwrench 34-Piece Standard and Stubby Ratcheting Wrench Set for $117.90 at Amazon
- Vampliers Brute Screw Extractor Pliers for $31.97 at Amazon
- Mountain 5-Piece Metric Double Box Universal Spline Reversible Ratcheting Wrench Set for $169.99 at Amazon