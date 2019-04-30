Best Foam Cannons: A New Way to Wash Your Car

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more

Cleaning your car with a personal pressure washer beats the inconvenience of a self-serve or drive-thru car wash. However, you’re still faced with the problem of soaping your vehicle. If you’re looking to make washing your car more convenient, take a look at our buying guide for the best foam cannon. This simple device may even change how you feel about washing your vehicle.

Best Foam Cannon Overall: McKillans Snow Foam Cannon

Best Value Foam Cannon: Blisstime Foam Cannon with Wash Mitt

Best Foam Cannon Honorable Mention: Chemical Guys Foam Blaster Wash Gun

Benefits of Foam Cannons

Use less soap and water to wash your car. Drawing water directly from the pressure washer and then mixing it in the foam cannon means you won’t be dumping out excess soapy water once you’re finished washing your vehicle.

Drawing water directly from the pressure washer and then mixing it in the foam cannon means you won’t be dumping out excess soapy water once you’re finished washing your vehicle. Make clean-up a breeze. With a foam cannon, you won’t have to dig out your sponge and wash out your bucket. All you have to do is roll up the pressure washer and store your car wash concentrate—conveniently bottled—for next time.

With a foam cannon, you won’t have to dig out your sponge and wash out your bucket. All you have to do is roll up the pressure washer and store your car wash concentrate—conveniently bottled—for next time. Store car wash for next time. Storing soapy water in a bucket for a few weeks isn’t practical, but with the air-tight seal of a foam cannon, you can be sure your car wash soap will be ready for the next time you want to wash your ride.

Storing soapy water in a bucket for a few weeks isn’t practical, but with the air-tight seal of a foam cannon, you can be sure your car wash soap will be ready for the next time you want to wash your ride. Cut down on time spent washing your vehicle. Car wash soap won’t magically cover your entire vehicle—you’ll have to be the one to apply it, making sure you get it in all those tiny cracks and crevices. With a foam cannon, though, you can spread soap just by turning the pressure washer towards that section of the vehicle.

Car wash soap won’t magically cover your entire vehicle—you’ll have to be the one to apply it, making sure you get it in all those tiny cracks and crevices. With a foam cannon, though, you can spread soap just by turning the pressure washer towards that section of the vehicle. Other uses. Foam cannons aren’t just for cleaning your vehicle. You can also use them as a quick solution to a dirty porch, lawn or patio furniture, siding, roof, etc. It works well on motorcycles, trailers, and RVs too.

Types of Foam Cannons

Quick Release

Known as a quick release or quick connect, this characteristic can be found in most products on the market today. Opposite the adjustable nozzle, you’ll find a ¼-inch male fitting that attaches to most pressure washer wands. Having the option to quickly and efficiently remove the foam cannon whenever you want makes it easier to switch between rinsing and washing your vehicle. There’s no need to purchase a special attachment.

Adjustable

Foam cannons with this feature can often be adjusted to not only spray more or less foam but also spray in a fan or stream pattern. Having both of these adjustable features allows you to customize your dilution ratio based on how dirty your vehicle is, as well as to adapt to the parts of the vehicle that you’re rinsing. A fan pattern works best over the entire vehicle, while a more direct stream allows you to target certain stubborn areas like wheel wells.

Interchangeable Nozzle Tips

Many foam cannons will also come with interchangeable nozzles that are differentiated via the angle at which they spray. For example, common angles may include 15, 25, and 40 degrees. While these nozzles attach to the end of the pressure washer wand and not the tip of the foam cannon, they help direct water flow where it’s needed most.

Bottling

Depending on the manufacturer, foam cannon bottles will land somewhere on a spectrum between opaque and transparent. Opaque bottles won’t allow you to see the contents, so if you enjoy watching the foam cannon work, you should lean more towards a transparent bottle design. While this characteristic won’t necessarily affect how the foam cannon works, you will need to rely on weight to recognize when the opaque foam cannon is near empty.

Professional Grade

A lot of manufacturers will specialize in offering a higher-quality foam cannon they label “professional grade.” Really, what this translates to is heavy-duty materials (such as stainless steel) that are more apt to withstand abuse. Quick disconnect fittings are made of stronger metals, the bottles themselves are sturdy and built for durability, and a thicker foam can often be produced. Higher-quality materials often mean a higher price point.

Top Brands

Chemical Guys

With over 40 years in the business, the experts at Chemical Guys have taken their native Californian sun and used it to develop a number of useful products. If you’re looking for a package deal, check out the company’s Professional Foam Cannon and Honeydew Snow Foam Cleanser. It’s a great addition to your car care collection.

Adam’s

Based out of Colorado, Adam’s combines the founder’s years of experience with products directed towards the do-it-yourself enthusiast. Choose the Adam’s Car Shampoo if you’re looking for a great wash to pair with your new foam cannon.

Foam Cannon Pricing

$15-$25: The majority of foam cannons available will be priced around $20. Some manufacturers market just the foam cannon itself, while others include accessories such as interchangeable nozzles or wash mitts. Bottles tend to be one liter in volume, typically made of plastic with a brass core nozzle. The ¼-inch fittings are often quick disconnect for convenience.

The majority of foam cannons available will be priced around $20. Some manufacturers market just the foam cannon itself, while others include accessories such as interchangeable nozzles or wash mitts. Bottles tend to be one liter in volume, typically made of plastic with a brass core nozzle. The ¼-inch fittings are often quick disconnect for convenience. $30-$60: Paying just a bit more for your foam cannon will also get you a few more accessories. A few manufacturers have even come up with a foam cannon design that allows you to hook it up to a garden hose instead. Many companies also include their car wash soap products with the foam cannon at this price point.

Paying just a bit more for your foam cannon will also get you a few more accessories. A few manufacturers have even come up with a foam cannon design that allows you to hook it up to a garden hose instead. Many companies also include their car wash soap products with the foam cannon at this price point. $75-$100: Professional-grade car washing kits made of high-quality materials can be found anywhere from $75 to over $100. They typically include a large amount (often one gallon) of car wash soap. While most cannons priced around $20 are adjustable in terms of the dilution ratio and direction of spray, these higher-priced foam cannons can be dialed in more efficiently.

Key Features

Pressure Washer Requirements

There are two specifications you’ll want to pay attention to when buying a foam cannon. The first is the rate of water flow through the cannon itself. Many can handle upwards of 2 gallons per minute (GPM). This characteristic will be listed alongside the pressure (in pounds per square inch, or PSI). Foam cannons typically require between 1,000 and 3,000 PSI. Pressure washers of light to medium duty have a pressure of anywhere from 1,400 to 2,500 PSI, so make sure you check your power washer specifications and align them with the specifications of the foam cannon you choose.

Bottle Size and Shape

Many manufacturers differentiate themselves based on the shape of the foam cannon they sell. Most bottles will have a capacity around one liter or 32-33 ounces, but it’s the shape of the bottle itself that you’ll want to pay attention to. Most foam cannons resemble a scuba tank. A short, broad neck sits atop wide shoulders that drop straight down the length of the cannon. However, some manufacturers add an ergonomic twist which makes it easier to hold the cannon as you loosen and tighten it.

Quick Release or Quick Detach

You won’t necessarily have to worry about searching for a quick release foam cannon because most products on the market include this as a standard feature. However, you will want to make sure the platform you are working with accepts the ¼-inch fitting found on most foam cannons. There are ways of adapting your platform to the ¼-inch fitting, but it’s better to be aware of this concern before you purchase a product. Quick release fittings are desirable because it allows you to store the pressure washer without the foam cannon attached, and you can also easily switch between spraying foam and rinsing the vehicle.

Adjustable Dilution Ratio and Spray Pattern

Just like with a pressure washer, sometimes you’ll want to adjust the water spray pattern to more easily direct water towards a specific area of concern. Being able to do the same with a foam cannon allows you to target hard-to-reach areas that require special attention. The ability to adjust the dilution ratio of your foam cannon is another great feature. That way you can go heavy on the areas that need more attention—think wheel wells and front grilles—while staying lighter across the paint and windows, for example.

Other Considerations

Quality of Materials: When working around water and varying temperatures, some materials withstand abuse better than others. Going with a higher-quality foam cannon will be a benefit if you are someone who will be using the product more than once a month. Drying the foam cannon and its components after use will help extend the life of the product, but starting out with stronger parts will make a huge difference. Consider investing in the mid-range price point foam cannons if durability is a high priority.

When working around water and varying temperatures, some materials withstand abuse better than others. Going with a higher-quality foam cannon will be a benefit if you are someone who will be using the product more than once a month. Drying the foam cannon and its components after use will help extend the life of the product, but starting out with stronger parts will make a huge difference. Consider investing in the mid-range price point foam cannons if durability is a high priority. Preferred Platform: Not everyone owns or has access to a pressure washer. Often a garden hose is more easily accessible. The majority of foam cannons on the market will attach directly to a pressure washer wand, but there are a few companies who’ve come out with similar products that fit typical garden hoses. The main difference between a pressure washer and garden hose is the water pressure, so consider your particular needs when shopping. Pressure washers are able to remove debris more quickly than a garden hose, but they have their drawbacks as well.

Best Foam Cannon Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Foam Cannon Overall: McKillans Snow Foam Cannon