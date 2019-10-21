Best Glue for Plastic Car Parts: Don’t Replace It, Fix It 

Tips

Follow exactly the instructions the manufacturer provides if the product you’re using requires mixing. Otherwise, you risk having the product form a weak, inadequate bond.

Take care when working with adhesives. Avoid contact with skin, and work with adequate ventilation. Also, wear reusable rubber gloves or disposable latex gloves to protect your hands. For eye protection, don safety glasses.

To clean residue off of a surface, carefully scrape off as much of the material as you can using a stiff plastic or a metal scraper. Remove the rest with acetone or turpentine.

FAQs

Q: Can you dissolve epoxy?

A: Yes, but once it has dried, you need to soften it up a little with acetone. Clean up any remaining residue with denatured alcohol.

Q: Does glue for plastic car parts seal leaks?

A: Yes, as long as you apply them properly. Apply the product so it seals the area and so there are no holes present. After it dries, test the repair and re-apply if the part still leaks.

Q: Do these products work on parts of other vehicles?

A: Yes, you can use these products to repair parts on vans, SUVs, light trucks, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles. They work on bumpers, trim, and all plastic and composite parts, including housings like headlight, taillight, and mirror housings, interior parts, and even plastic engine- compartment parts.

Final Thoughts

Pratley Powda Bond is a great hole, crack, and gap filler. Also, use it to repair broken and worn parts, so they work like new again.

Use fast-setting J-B Weld PlasticWeld Plastic Repair Epoxy to repair your trim, bumpers, lights and even engine compartment plastic parts. It’s super strong yet moldable.