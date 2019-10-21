Best Glue for Plastic Car Parts: Don’t Replace It, Fix It 

Repair plastic car parts with glue so you can use them for many years

By Richard Bowen
Richard BowenView Richard Bowen's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

There’s no need to replace a plastic body part when you can fix it. You can fill cracks and holes and repair broken parts with a good adhesive. Each of the following products lets you avoid the hassle of ordering a part, removing the old one, and installing a new one. Fixing the one you have with a super-bonding adhesive allows you to keep driving with the original part. 

  • Best Overall
    Pratley Powda Bond
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    Fast, strong bonding. Repairs broken parts but also can be used as a crack, gap, and hole filler. For use on most plastics. Repairs trim, bumpers, headlights, wheel covers, and most other plastic car parts.
    Pros
    Pros
    The kit includes 20 ml adhesive and 15 ml each of black and white filling powders, which you can mix to create gray. Use as either a single adhesive or as a two-part kit.
    Cons
    Cons
    After sanding, the product has a rough texture. It’s challenging to work with on vertical surfaces.
  • Best Value
    J-B Weld PlasticWeld Plastic Repair Epoxy
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The manufacturer created J-B PlasticWeld as an alternative to torch welding. As the original cold-weld adhesive, it is fast setting and moldable. Repairs almost anything made of plastic.
    Pros
    Pros
    This hand-mixable product is easy to use and is effective in adverse environments. It is as strong as steel after it bonds, and you can saw, sand, and paint it.
    Cons
    Cons
    Once you mix it, you don’t have much time to mold it. It’s not recommended for polypropylene.
  • Honorable Mention
    Permatex Black Plastic Welder
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    A general-purpose bonder for a variety of materials. Forms a durable bond of up to 3,500 psi. Fast curing: at room temperature, it sets in five minutes.
    Pros
    Pros
    This product bonds composites and most plastics in any combination. Fills gaps up to 0.125 inches. Closely matches most matte finishes. Workable formula. Dries rock hard, yet you can sand and mold it.
    Cons
    Cons
    It can be “gooey” and difficult to apply. It may not work on fiberglass.

Tips

  • Follow exactly the instructions the manufacturer provides if the product you’re using requires mixing. Otherwise, you risk having the product form a weak, inadequate bond.
  • Take care when working with adhesives. Avoid contact with skin, and work with adequate ventilation. Also, wear reusable rubber gloves or disposable latex gloves to protect your hands. For eye protection, don safety glasses.  
  • To clean residue off of a surface, carefully scrape off as much of the material as you can using a stiff plastic or a metal scraper. Remove the rest with acetone or turpentine.

FAQs

Q: Can you dissolve epoxy?

A: Yes, but once it has dried, you need to soften it up a little with acetone. Clean up any remaining residue with denatured alcohol.

Q: Does glue for plastic car parts seal leaks?

A: Yes, as long as you apply them properly. Apply the product so it seals the area and so there are no holes present. After it dries, test the repair and re-apply if the part still leaks. 

Q: Do these products work on parts of other vehicles?

A: Yes, you can use these products to repair parts on vans, SUVs, light trucks, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles. They work on bumpers, trim, and all plastic and composite parts, including housings like headlight, taillight, and mirror housings, interior parts, and even plastic engine- compartment parts. 

Final Thoughts

Pratley Powda Bond is a great hole, crack, and gap filler. Also, use it to repair broken and worn parts, so they work like new again.

Use fast-setting J-B Weld PlasticWeld Plastic Repair Epoxy to repair your trim, bumpers, lights and even engine compartment plastic parts. It’s super strong yet moldable.

MORE TO READ