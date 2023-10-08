RevZilla’s Closeout Sale Is One for the Ages
There are deals built into deals. And with so many sizes available, this sale has no losers.
As motorcyclists, we're constantly fighting a battle of sizes. Firstly, we need to find our size in each of the brands we like and every type of garment they produce. Then, once we know what fits and we're ready to buy, our size is often out of stock, especially if the gear is on sale. Well, this comes to an end today. RevZilla is having a massive sale and offering a further 10% discount on closeout items if you use the code "OCT10".
I've sieved through the best deals on the site and sought out ones that have the widest selection of sizes or have the most common sizes available. There's an "*" next to closeout products that are eligible for a further 10% discount. Happy hunting.
Helmets
- AGV AX9 Carbon Helmet ($215 off)*
- AGV K6 Flash Helmet (LG) ($232 off)*
- AGV K6 Helmet ($150 off)*
- Shoei X-14 Marquez Black Concept 2 Helmet (LG) ($190 off)*
- Shoei X-14 Marquez 6 Helmet ($190 off)*
- HJC F70 Helmet*
Jackets and Suits
- Dainese Laguna Seca 5 Perforated Race Suit ($480 off)
- Dainese D-Air Long Sleeve Smart Jacket ($258 off)
- Dainese Elettrica Air Tex Jacket ($114 off)*
- Alpinestars Specter Jacket For Tech Air Race ($210 off)*
- Alpinestars Caliber Jacket ($91.49 off)*
- Alpinestars Yaguara Jacket For Tech Air Street ($195 off)*
- Alpinestars Stella T-GP Plus R v3 Jacket ($147.48 off)*
- Alpinestars Gravity Drystar Jacket ($37.39 off)*
- REV'IT! Eclipse Jacket ($50 off)*
- REV'IT! Eclipse Women's Jacket ($50 off)*
Pants
- Dainese Drake Super Air Tex Pants ($90 off)
- Alpinestars Gravity Drystar Pants ($33 off)*
- Iron Workers Harden Jeans ($20 off)
Motocross
- Fox Racing V1 Goat Helmet ($48 off)*
- Alpinestars Bionic Tech V2 Protection Jacket ($62 off)*
- Leatt 5.5 Neck Brace ($120 off)*
- Leatt GPX 5.5 FlexLock Boots ($120 off)*
- Alpinestars Tech 5 Boots ($51 off)*