RevZilla’s Closeout Sale Is One for the Ages

There are deals built into deals. And with so many sizes available, this sale has no losers.

byRobert Bacon|
The GarageNews
revzilla closeout sale hero
Robert Bacon
Robert Bacon
As motorcyclists, we're constantly fighting a battle of sizes. Firstly, we need to find our size in each of the brands we like and every type of garment they produce. Then, once we know what fits and we're ready to buy, our size is often out of stock, especially if the gear is on sale. Well, this comes to an end today. RevZilla is having a massive sale and offering a further 10% discount on closeout items if you use the code "OCT10".

I've sieved through the best deals on the site and sought out ones that have the widest selection of sizes or have the most common sizes available. There's an "*" next to closeout products that are eligible for a further 10% discount. Happy hunting.

Helmets

Jackets and Suits

Pants

Motocross

