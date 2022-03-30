Here’s How To Jump a Motorcycle’s Dead Battery

When your motorcycle doesn't have enough juice to fire off, a bunch of questions might dart through your mind as you mentally start the process of elimination. Did you leave the lights or ignition on? Is there a parasitic draw you can’t find? Is the battery on its way out? Maybe the stator's shot.

As much as we'd like to believe it, motorcycle batteries don't just die at random. There's always a cause, and you will need to find out what killed it so that it doesn't happen again. However, anything outside of some basic troubleshooting is going to have to wait until you get to the shop.

If you run into a dead battery while out and about, the first thing to do is figure out how you're going to get back home. The good news is that motorcycles are easy to jump-start, and it's worth giving it a shot even when you think you might need a tow. The Drive’s gear team can show you how to get into it.

Basics

Time Needed: A few minutes

Skill Level: Beginner

Cost: $0-$100

Safety

You have a few options when it comes to jump-starting a bike, not all of which are all that dangerous, nor are they all that different from jump-starting a car. If you're using conventional means, just consider the fact that you're dealing with an electrical charge and moving parts. Be careful not to connect live leads to ground and always steer clear of engine fans and hot surfaces. And you might as well keep those riding gloves on to protect the squishy stuff.

We will also talk about bump-starting a bike, which is basically using momentum and a clutch drop to kick the bike into gear. This is an option, but it shouldn't be your first choice. Consider the risk-to-reward ratio. Most modern bikes need a lot of effort to fire off with this method. You can easily exhaust or injure yourself attempting to do it. Also, it's not exactly easy on the internals of your machine. It should only be attempted as a last-ditch effort and isn’t something we recommend to anyone who's not entirely comfortable with doing it with their motorcycle.