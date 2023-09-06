Amazon’s Letting Milwaukee Batteries Go at Insane Prices
Now’s the time to load up on that cordless red goodness.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Power tools have come a long way. Anything from Milwaukee is a prime example as to why. Take anything from its cordless lineup and compare it to its pneumatic or corded counterpart. You'll likely find the cordless stuff outperforms it in almost all ways, despite the alternative once being universally dominant.
The only drawback to cordless tools is the dependence on batteries. You have to stock up on quite a few if you want to work seamlessly for hours on end. What better time for Milwaukee tool owners to do so than now when Amazon is running killer prices on a wide selection of its batteries? I also went ahead and rounded up some killer tool deals to sweeten the pot for those of you kickstarting a new power tool ecosystem.
Batteries
- Milwaukee M18 Red Lithium 8.0 Ah Battery (Save $230)
- Milwaukee M18 High-Output 6.0Ah Battery 2-Pack (Save $63)
- Milwaukee M12 Red Lithium High-Output 2.5Ah Battery (Save $6)
- Milwaukee M18 Red Lithium XC 5 Ah Extended Capacity Battery 2-Pack (Save $66)
- Milwaukee M18 XC 5Ah Extended Capacity Resistant Battery 2-Pack (Save $55)
- Milwaukee M18 Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0Ah Battery (Save $47)
- Milwaukee M12 4.0 Ah and 2.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger Starter Kit (Save $47)
Tools
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL High Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (Save $110)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/2-Inch Mid-Torque Impact Wrench (Save $112)
- Milwaukee M18 3/8-inch Mid-Torque Impact Wrench (Save $82)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 3/8-Inch Compact Impact Wrench (Save $83)
- Milwaukee M12 FUEL Lithium-Ion 3/8-Inch Right Angle Impact Wrench (Save $62)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Brushless Lithium-Ion Angle Grinder (Save $105)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Volt Flathead Braking Grinder (Save $40)
- Milwaukee M12 FUEL In-Line Die Grinder (Save $28)