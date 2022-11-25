BOGO Free Power Tool Black Friday Deals From Home Depot
Almost every tool is deeply discounted.
Buying something and getting something else free is the best feeling. It's a win of epic proportions. But BOGO'ing power tools, something we use on a weekly, if not daily, basis, is absolutely the pinnacle of that feeling. And today, Home Depot has a host of BOGO free power tool deals from Milwaukee, Ryobi, Makita, and Ryobi on this particular Black Friday. Act quickly, however, because stocks won't last and neither will these deals.
Milwaukee
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw (Tool-Only)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Li-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) w/Bi-Metal Hole Saw Set (11-Piece)
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 15 mm Polisher
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 1/2 in. Impact Wrench
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 3/8 in. Impact Wrench
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Brushless Multi Tool
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Multi-Tool, Router, and Jig Saw
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 6-Tool with Jig Saw and Compact Router
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 2 Batteries
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool-Only)
Makita
- Makita 18V LXT Lithium-ion Brushless 2-pc Combo Kit 5.0Ah (30% off with two free tools)
- Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 5.0 Ah (26% off with two free tools)
- Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 5.0 Ah (30% off with two free tools)
- Makita 8V LXT Lithium-Ion Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (15% off with one free tool)
- Makita 18-Volt X2 LXT 5.0Ah Rear Handle 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw Kit (28% off and buy one get one free)
DeWalt
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Combo Kit (4-Tool) and 20V Max XR Compact Router (27% off and two free tools of your choice)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit (4-Tool) with 5.0 Ah Battery, (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Kit Bag (27% off and two free tools)
- DeWalt 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Starter Kit (15% and one free tool)
Ryobi
More Power Tool Deals
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Automotive Combo Kit with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (4-Tool) (39% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Compact Cordless Automotive Kit with 3/8 in. Impact Wrench, 3/8 in. Ratchet Kit, 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger (35% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Speed 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (42% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless High Pressure Inflator with Digital Gauge (Tool Only) (32% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (33% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, and Charger (34% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (20% off)
- ONE+ 18V Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit w/ 1/4 in Extended Reach Ratchet & 3/8 in Extended Reach Ratchet (Tools Only)(44% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 4-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag (10% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (33% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 11-Piece Combo Kit with 3 Batteries and 6-Port Supercharger (27% off)
- 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 21 in. Single-Stage Cordless Battery Snow Blower with (2) 7.5 Ah Batteries & Charger (16% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (35% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (41% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/4 in. Impact Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (41% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Impact Driver Kit (14% off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless Brushless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with 20V MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Batteries (54% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (38% off)
- M18/M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Tool Kit (49% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (63% off)
- Makita 18-Volt 6-Piece Kit (Drill-Driver/ Impact Driver/ Circular Saw/ Recipro Saw/ Vacuum/ Light) 3.0Ah (29% off)
- Makita 18-Volt Sub-Compact 2-piece Combo Kit (Driver-Drill/Impact Driver) 1.5Ah (26% off)
- Makita 18-Volt High-Capacity Battery Pack 4.0Ah with LED Charge Level Indicator (2-Pack) (30% off)
- Makita 18-Volt Cordless 1/2-Inch Square Drive Impact Wrench Kit, (3.0Ah) (22% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT 2-Piece Combo Kit with bonus LXT Recipro Saw and LXT X-Lock Angle Grinder (41% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 4Ah Batteries and Bag (11% off)
