Milwaukee’s Awesome Summer Tool Deals Are Finally Here
This top-brand in tools can be had for far cheaper than usual.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Milwaukee deals are here for the summer! One of our favorite names in tools, and all things black, red, and powered by lithium, are on mega discounts at Home Depot right now. Most notably, are tool combo kits fetching as much as $500 off, which come with batteries, a charger, and a bag to haul it all included!
But get in on these sick sales while they last, cause they won't stick around forever.
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (7-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag ($500 off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (8-Tool) with Three 4.0 Ah Batteries, 1 Charger, 2 Tool Bag ($400 off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Rocket Dual Power Tower Light w/Two 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger ($249 off)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder w/Paddle Switch w/Two 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger ($219 off)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Router w/Two 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger ($219 off)
- M18 FUEL 120 MPH 450 CFM 18V Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower w/Two 6.0 Ah Batteries, Charger ($179 off)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless QUIK-LOK String Trimmer/Blower Combo Kit with Edger Attachment(3-Tool) ($160 off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output 6.0Ah Battery Pack (4-Pack) ($139 off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver with (1) 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger and Tool Bag ($100 off)
- M12 FUEL 12V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Right Angle Die Grinder w/CP High Output 2.5 Ah Battery Pack ($70 off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output 6.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) ($70 off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) W/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag ($50 off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output Starter Kit with Two 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger ($50 off)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless String Trimmer with QUIK-LOK Attachment Capability and 8.0 Ah Battery ($50 off)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (Tool-Only) ($50 off)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit with 8.0 Ah High Output Battery ($49 off)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Battery 8 in. HATCHET Pruning Saw (Tool-Only) ($40 off)
- M18 FUEL 120 MPH 450 CFM 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Handheld Blower (Tool-Only) ($40 off)
- M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench w/Friction Ring Kit w/One 5.0 Ah Battery and Bag ($30 off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0Ah Battery Pack ($20 off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless String Trimmer Kit with 6.0 Ah Battery and Charger ($20 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.