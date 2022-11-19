The War Zone
Makita Deals Are Live Thanks to Home Depot’s Black Friday Sale

Save up to 51% on the brand that seldom goes on sale.

Nov 19, 2022
Makita Deals Are Live Thanks to Home Depot's Black Friday Sale
Makita is a brand most DIY enthusiasts hope will go on sale but rarely does. It’s one of the biggest names in the game and renowned for reliability. Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale means you can stop hoping and start buying heavily discounted Makita products.

If I wanted in on the Makita ecosystem, I’d jumpstart my progress with the Makita 18-Volt 6-Piece Kit, which is 29% off. But anyone who already has some Makita tools should take advantage of the 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Battery offer, which is 15% off and comes with a power tool of your choice.

