Makita Deals Are Live Thanks to Home Depot’s Black Friday Sale
Save up to 51% on the brand that seldom goes on sale.
Makita is a brand most DIY enthusiasts hope will go on sale but rarely does. It’s one of the biggest names in the game and renowned for reliability. Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale means you can stop hoping and start buying heavily discounted Makita products.
If I wanted in on the Makita ecosystem, I’d jumpstart my progress with the Makita 18-Volt 6-Piece Kit, which is 29% off. But anyone who already has some Makita tools should take advantage of the 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Battery offer, which is 15% off and comes with a power tool of your choice.
- Makita 18-Volt 6-Piece Kit (Drill-Driver/ Impact Driver/ Circular Saw/ Recipro Saw/ Vacuum/ Light) 3.0Ah (29% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Lithium-Ion Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) (15% off and one free bare tool)
- Makita 18-Volt Sub-Compact 2-piece Combo Kit (Driver-Drill/Impact Driver) 1.5Ah (26% off)
- Makita 18-Volt High-Capacity Battery Pack 4.0Ah with LED Charge Level Indicator (2-Pack) (30% off)
- Makita 18-Volt Cordless 1/2-Inch Square Drive Impact Wrench Kit, (3.0Ah) (22% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT 2-Piece Combo Kit with bonus LXT Recipro Saw and LXT X-Lock Angle Grinder (41% off)
- Makita 18-Volt X2 LXT 5.0Ah Rear Handle 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw Kit (28% off and buy one get one free)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 4Ah Batteries and Bag (11% off)
- Makita 3-1/2-Inch 21-Degree Pneumatic Full Round Head Framing Nailer (33% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT 2-Piece Combo Kit (Driver-Drill/Impact Driver) (19% off)
- Makita18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Oscillating Multi-Tool (37% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT StarterBattery and Rapid Optimum Charger Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Jigsaw (Tool-Only) (44% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Blower (39% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Square Drive Ratchet (51% off)
- Makita 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Brushless X-Lock Angle Grinder (51% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
