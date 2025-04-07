First Ferrari Hot Wheels in Over a Decade Include F40 Competizione, 499P, SF90

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Today is the day you can own a Ferrari. Or nine of them, in fact, as Hot Wheels has unveiled a new lineup of products as part of its recently announced collaboration with the Prancing Horse brand.

The last time Ferrari and Hot Wheels teamed up was more than a decade ago, a partnership that led to the creation of 26 models. That collection will further expand through this renewed relationship, starting this year and beyond. The new Ferrari Hot Wheels cars will be available through Mattel Creations, RC models, and 1:64 scale die-casts.

The initial release includes a heritage boxed set of Hot Wheels Collector die-casts that will retail for $100. Available in limited quantities, the special two-vehicle set features scale recreations of podium regulars, the classic Ferrari 312 P and the current Le Mans reigning champ, the 499P hypercar. The 312 P was Hot Wheels’ first-ever Ferrari model, and today’s version is a tribute to the original die-cast released in 1970.

Mattel

The 499P will also be available under the Hot Wheels Premium label and joined by the LaFerrari, F50, and a 250 GTO with a Fiat 642 RN2 Bartoletti Transporter. Premium models will retail for $6.49 except for the transporter set, which is priced at $16.99.

This year’s standard die-casts (MSRP $1.25) are the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, F40 Competizione, and 365 GTB4 Competizione. Lastly comes the RC version of the SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano (MSRP $19.99). With full-function controls, the SF90 Stradale RC is compatible with Hot Wheels track sets for endless loop-the-loops.

The Hot Wheels Ferrari Heritage Set is available now for pre-order here. The rest of the lineup will be distributed in staggered release timing, arriving at Hot Wheels retailers globally starting this summer.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com