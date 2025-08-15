Florida Man Trades Ferrari F40 for Ineos Grenadier and $2.4M

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

While I’ve never been to one, I can imagine that a salesperson at an Ineos showroom isn’t the busiest salesperson in the world. As a result, the sales rep who recently took in a Ferrari F40 on trade for an Ineos Grenadier probably saw the iconic supercar approaching from a mile away. I wonder what went through their mind as the F40 got closer to the lot—did they think it was a prank?

It wasn’t. Florida Man was out doing Florida Man things, and on that specific day, that meant trading in one of the most coveted supercars ever built for a niche British off-roader. Oh, and a check for $2.4 million.

According to Newsweek, when the salesperson approached their manager with the deal, he was told, “You’ve got to get it and get out of it. So, he wrote a check for $2.4 million,” George Ratcliffe, president of the Americas at Ineos Automotive, told the outlet.

The customer will allegedly use their new Grenadier on their farm, but the report did not elaborate on the F40’s provenance. How did this person acquire said supercar? Was it a collector who just grew sick of the F40? Or maybe they inherited it and wanted nothing to do with its upkeep? Also, why the hurry? There’s a good chance they could’ve made more money selling it privately or at auction, but then again, that would’ve been a more complex and longer ordeal.

It all seems rather odd. I bet you there’s a good story there, one that I hope to surface one day.

Either way, the dealership reportedly turned around and sold the car the next day for $2.5 million. So, I guess everyone went home happy.

