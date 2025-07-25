Ferrari Trademark Filing Hints at Testarossa Rebirth After 40 Years

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Trademarks can tell us a lot about a secretive company that likes to play its moves very close to the chest, like Ferrari. The brand recently trademarked the name “849 Testarossa” in Iceland, as CarBuzz recently reported, and it’s got us thinking that a revival of the ’80s icon could be around the corner.

Honestly, if this were just about “Testarossa,” sans number, it probably wouldn’t mean that much. Companies have to protect and maintain control of their intellectual property, and renewing long-held trademarks is how that’s done. Ferrari still licenses scale models of the sports car and vintage racing machine that inspired it, not to mention other memorabilia. But this new one, “849 Testarossa” is very fresh, having only existed since July 21, and very specific. Such a nomenclature has existed in the Ferrari universe before, with cars like the 812 Superfast.

The real question is what shape a theoretical revival would take. If it’s not going to be an addition to the standard range, it could simply be an “Icona” limited-production model like the Daytona SP3—and there’s little doubting that the Testarossa is one of Ferrari’s icons. I still remember the universal recognition it had as a kid in the ’90s, more than a decade after its unveiling.

In a world where Lamborghini could revive the Countach, a reborn Testarossa doesn’t seem very far-fetched. Consider that 2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Testarossa’s introductory model year, and I’d bet my chips on a comeback.

The picture of '80s excellence.

