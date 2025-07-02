Feds Resolve to Squash Semi-Truck Speed Limiter Proposal

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

For a second, it looked like the feds might mandate speed limiters on semi-trucks. Two government entities—the United States Department of Transportation and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration—jointly issued a proposal demanding as much in 2022. Over time, it’s taken on several different forms with different defined speed limits, and it’s caused a lot of ruckus amongst the truck driving community. That noise is now being heard as U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced that the DOT is removing the proposed rule—interestingly, in the name of safety.

A press release from the USDOT explains that “one-size-fits-all mandates” can actually be more dangerous than semis driving at higher speeds. For instance, they argue that if a tractor-trailer is forced to driver slower than the flow of traffic, it can be hazardous for all drivers involved.

“Truckers keep America running,” Duffy said. “While the country sleeps, truckers grind through the night to help keep shelves stocked, families fed, and businesses humming. It’s a job that requires grit and dedication. But for too long Washington, DC has made work harder for truckers. That ends today.”

The news comes as part of a larger announcement that the DOT and FMCSA are backing truckers in response to President Trump’s Executive Order, signed in April. The federal government is investing $275 million in semi parking infrastructure, affirming the issue as a national priority. New initiatives are also being put in place to modernize driver resources and data systems, accommodate different hours-of-service splits for more flexible driving shifts, and strike “burdensome” regulations that the DOT claims resulted in nearly 25,000 unnecessary violations last year alone.

As for the walkback on federally mandated semi-truck speed limiters, the DOT says it “respects the professionalism of drivers and acknowledges the proposed rulemaking lacked a sufficiently clear and compelling safety justification.”

It should be noted that this does not negate the commercial vehicle speed limits already put in place by individual states. Some, including Michigan and Indiana, cap semi-trucks at 65 mph on rural interstates, while others are far tighter on their regulations. California requires that commercial drivers adhere to a strict 55 mph speed limit, even on freeways where passenger cars can travel 70 mph.

While drivers are sure to rejoice at the idea of delivering more freight in a faster fashion, operating a semi-truck at higher speeds isn’t always the economical choice. Quick math shows that big rig fuel economy can drop 27% when traveling 75 mph versus 65 mph, which is no joke. In that case, a large chunk of whatever extra cash a company might make by delivering more loads in a shorter time goes right out the exhaust pipe.

One way or another, this reversal from the feds ensures the decision stays in the trucker’s hands—for better and for worse.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com