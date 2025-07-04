Your Desk Needs This Hot Wheels Dyno

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you’d like to see your Hot Wheels cars in motion but don’t want to spend all day flicking them across your desk (or building one of those giant orange tracks), you can put them on one of these 1:64-scale dynos and watch them whizz up to speed without actually moving. Well, it’s not exactly a dyno because it doesn’t measure power (since an engineless car has none) but visually, the effect is pretty cute.

We’ve seen compact wind tunnels for 1:64-scale toy cars, but the Runsible 64 from Fun-Tech-Lab is considerably less expensive (about $40 instead of $250) and has the added drama of spinning the little car wheels.

If you’re feeling extra, Fun-Tech-Lab does have mini wind tunnels too, and for multiple scales of model cars. But the dyno feels closer to impulse-buy territory. Looks like the company’s just doing pre-orders now, but here’s what it’s going to look like in action:

Fun-Tech-Labs says it’s improved upon a previous version with a lower height, faster motors, USB-C power, and automatic centering to keep your little car from escaping and flying off your table.

I guess it’s really as simple as a couple of adjustable, tiny motors and a power source. But it’s great!

This would be fun to build a whole diorama around. Imagine making a little tiny tuning shop, with this dyno in the garage and a bunch of similar-genre model cars parked outside?

Or you could just put it on the desk and turn it up to speed when you want your coworkers to leave you alone. Might not be effective if you work from home, though—your kid’s liable to become entranced.

If somebody grabs one of these, keep me posted because I want to hear about how well it really works and which little cars look the best on it.

