Formula 1 Hot Wheels Are Coming

It was just a matter of time until Formula 1 Hot Wheels arrived on the scene. There’s F1-branded everything else—literally—so why not die-cast cars? As the marketing folks like to say when announcing new partnerships; “it’s a natural fit.”

F1 and Mattel are releasing an entire product line dubbed HotWheels Formula 1, which kicks off with a one-of-a-kind model you can reserve today. I just went through the process a few minutes ago and it looks like delivery is set for sometime between now and June 2025, so don’t hold your breath. I waited about nine months for my King Charles III ceremonial carriage set, so that’s about the normal wait time for limited-edition pieces.

The new partnership promises a full range of products that’ll feature every F1 team, so whether you’re an Alpine or Williams fan, you’ll have a chance to buy your favorite driver’s 1:64-scale die-cast. The press release didn’t mention any other products besides cars, but chances are this may extend to play sets like tracks, pit boxes, and maybe other licensed products like lunchboxes, backpacks, and whatnot. This is my own speculation, of course, but Hot Wheels dabbles in a lot more than just die-cast cars.

Back to the limited-edition set you can pre-order today, it’s a full-metal 1:64 model wearing a special livery that commemorates the number 68, which is a nod to the year that the iconic toy line debuted. It also wears the new F1 logo on the nose and airbox. It rides on real rubber wheels and features interchangeable tires so you can choose whether you want soft or hard rubber. It’ll also come in a a collector’s “Kar Keepers” clamshell case just like the “Original 16” Hot Wheels designs did back in the day. The price? A not-so-bad $25, though you have to pay like $7 for shipping.

Contrary to a claim on the official press release, this is not the first time Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand partnered with F1, considering I have some HW F1 diecast cars of various sizes, ranging from 1:43 to 1:18 and even some rare Pullbacks from like 25 years ago. However, this might be the first time they roll out 1:64-scale cars. Either way, it’s pretty neat to see these two brands come together and bring the excitement of F1 racing to kids and everyday people.

