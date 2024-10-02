This $61 Kit Turns Any Hot Wheels Into a Remote-Controlled Drift Car

I might be in the minority here, but I stopped collecting die-cast cars years ago. I don’t have any Hot Wheels tracks, so all they did was sit on my shelf taking up space, fading into the background. The few I have left, though, I’m now eyeing as projects—because I just found a kit to turn them into remote-controlled drift cars.

These kits are made and sold by DKE Builds, which seems to be a one-man operation out of Britain. Said to be compatible with pretty much any 1:64 model car (technically, Hot Wheels are larger than 1:64, though every cast varies), the kits are available as either $61 build-it-yourself sets or plug-and-play chassis for $136. Both require a transmitter to control them and a battery (which are sold separately), though DKE’s website links to compatible parts.

The DIY kit is described as arriving as a bag of parts: wheels, steering servo, radio receiver, motor, and chassis components. Its frame has an adjustable wheelbase and track width, making it compatible with almost any car body, while the wheels themselves are said to be changeable. The motor is a simple dual-shaft arrangement, which means it more or less works like a welded differential—many a drifter’s favorite budget setup.

While the kit sounds like a much better deal off the bat, DKE strongly advises you have “soldering and engineering skills” before taking it on. The assembly video on his YouTube channel indicates you’ll need precision screwdrivers and a soldering iron, the cost of which will eat up some of the difference in price if you don’t already have them. In all, though, it doesn’t look that hard if you’re used to DIY. Plus, doing it yourself means you can be sure it fits your donor body perfectly.

Now, only one question remains: Which of my cars do I convert? The Hot Wheels Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution, or the Pikes Peak Honda Odyssey? Or do I track down the beigest Matchbox woodie wagon ever? Decisions, decisions…

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com