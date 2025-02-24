All Kia EV4s, Even the Base One, Will Get Ioniq 5 N-Style Fake Gear Shifts: Report

Kia just revealed its latest electric offering, the EV4. It comes in both sedan and hatchback body styles, has EV9-inspired looks, and will immediately be one of the coolest-looking EVs on the market. With its sharp, funky lines, and futuristic vibes, the Kia EV4 is sure to become a hit with younger buyers. But to make it even more interesting, Kia is borrowing the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s simulated gear shifts and rev-limiter, according to CarScoops.

In the Ioniq 5 N, you can use paddle shifters to “shift gears” but it’s all software trickery. When you pull a paddle, the car’s brain adjusts the torque delivery and produces the right simulated noises to make it seem like it’s shifting gears. The tech has since been added to the updated Kia EV6 GT. I haven’t driven the Ioniq 5 N but I’ve heard some people praise it for its silly fun but others call it unnecessary. Perhaps it’s both.

Either way, the point is to bring an added layer of fun to an electric car, but what makes this latest news notable is that it’s now coming to a regular, non-high-performance EV. Yep, every EV4 will reportedly be able to “shift” “gears,” not just the high-po GT.

Kia

If the report is accurate, even the base model EV4, both sedan and hatchback body styles, will get fake gear shifts. However, the high-performance GT model will take it a step further by adding the Ioniq 5 N’s simulated rev-limiter. That might not sound like a big addition but it’s actually the key component of the Hyundai’s shifts. With the rev-limiter, the Ioniq 5 N will cut acceleration off at its “redline” and you’ll hear the fake revs bouncing off the limiter, like in a gas-powered sports car. It then holds it there until you upshift. It’s unclear which Kia models will get the Ioniq 5 N’s artificial exhaust pops and burbles when you downshift, though.

Many EVs use different audible tricks to simulate combustion performance but Hyundai is the only one to add a technical component to it—so far. Honda confirmed that it’s tested a manual transmission for EVs and has demoed simulated engine sounds recreating some of its greatest gas-powered hits.

It might all be unnecessary but, in the Ioniq 5 N, it does seem like a lot of fun and gives owners that extra layer of playfulness, control, and familiarity. In any case, you can switch it all off if you don’t like it. Adding that fun to a more pedestrian, more affordable electric car like the Kia EV4 could go a long way in attracting younger buyers (or old ones willing to suspend their disbelief).

