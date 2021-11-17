Hyundai and Kia have come out swinging as surprise contenders in the migration toward electric vehicles. That's partially down to their competitive offerings, and in part, because their design teams are doing more radical things than any other carmakers. Now, in the wake of the Hyundai Ioniq 7 concept with its unconventional interior comes a Kia equivalent, with a low-poly body, rear suicide doors, and strange insides of its own.

The Kia EV9 concept is a midsize, three-row electric SUV, coming in about the same size as the current Telluride. It's built on the E-GMP platform with its big battery mounted in the floor, giving it a claimed range of up to 300 miles, and compatibility with the most powerful DC fast-charging out there. On a 350-kilowatt feed, Kia says it can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in 20 to 30 minutes.