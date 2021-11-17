Like its sister Hyundai concept, the EV9 has a big front screen (though this 27-incher is fixed to the dash rather than folding up), and a uniquely configurable interior. Its first and third rows can pivot 180 degrees, while its second row can fold flat to form a table, allowing conversion into a lounge-like space lit naturally by the panoramic glass roof. Turned to face rearward, the third row can also be used to sit with the tailgate popped, either to enjoy the scenery or host a tailgate party.
Sustainably sourced materials are used heavily inside, where vegan leather surfaces accompany recycled fishnet flooring, and upholstery stitched from recycled plastic bottles and wool fiber.