Kia EV2 Concept Lets You Send Texts Through Its Windows

Sometimes, a nameplate is as simple as it sounds. Take the new Kia Concept EV2. We know that it’s a concept, we know that it’s electric, and we know that it’s positioned below the EV3 in terms of size and pricing. It was unveiled as a design study, but it’s headed to production next year.

Kia pegs the EV2 in the SUV segment, though we’d argue that it’s more of a tall hatchback or a crossover. Regardless, the EV2 name implies that the model will be positioned at the bottom of Kia’s electric range, and at the opposite end of the spectrum from the three-row EV9. How low can Kia go? Good question. There might be space in the firm’s global EV line-up for a tiny hatchback below the EV2, something along the lines of an electric replacement for the Picanto sold in Europe, but General Motors might not like seeing the EV1 nameplate show up on a competitor’s car.

Visually, the EV2’s tall, boxy proportions are reminiscent of the Soul’s, though its roofline is a little more curved. Its upright front end features vertical lights that are exposed rather than covered by a lens, and its profile is characterized by the thick black plastic cladding that has become synonymous with “rugged” in designer-speak. Out back, Kia moved the lights out to the corners of the hatch to emphasize the EV2’s width.

The rear-hinged doors are neat, but they’re unlikely to make the leap from the auto show floor to the showroom floor. Speaking of floors, Kia notes that the electric architecture allowed its designers to give the EV2 a totally flat floor and a modular interior. The rear seat cushions flip up to allow the front passengers to slide their seats all the way back and relax. Kia also fitted removable door speakers so that you can take the party outside, and the occupants can display text messages through the windows (seriously) to communicate with pedestrians and other road users.

How this works hasn’t been detailed, though it’s probably smartphone-based. It’s another feature that will probably remain at the concept stage, but it’s perplexing, to say the least. What could you have to say that’s urgent enough to display on a window but that can wait long enough to be typed? Maybe just a nice message like you see here.

Kia hasn’t released any solid technical specifications. All we know is that the EV2 is electric, and nothing suggests a hybrid model will be available. While this is pure speculation, I’m guessing that the concept is built on the modular E-GMP platform that underpins several other EVs in the Kia and Hyundai portfolio. It’s found under the aforementioned EV9 and the EV3, among others, and both carmakers have announced big plans for it.

The production version of the Kia EV2 will go on sale in Europe in 2026. There’s no word yet on whether it’s headed to the United States.

