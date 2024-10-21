Young Engineers Reimagine the Audi A2 as an EV for Its 25th Birthday

My love for the Audi A2 is no secret. The plucky little hatchback went into production in November 1999, which means it’s nearing its 25th anniversary and, for its milestone, deserves some recognition for being far ahead of its time. To give it the love it deserves, Audi enlisted the young talent from its apprenticeship program to convert an A2 into an electric vehicle—the Audi A2 e-tron.

Sort of like the BMW i3, the A2 was the rare case of an automaker using its most advanced lightweight technology to build a slow car. Despite employing Audi’s latest and greatest aluminum spaceframe construction—the same chassis technology that debuted on the D2-generation flagship Audi A8—the A2 wasn’t designed for luxury or performance. Instead, it was intended to be fuel-efficient and relatively affordable.

Unfortunately, the A2 wasn’t as inexpensive as it should’ve been and was built at the wrong time, when fuel was cheap. For those reasons, it didn’t prove the sales success Audi hoped for. Today, though, the A2 is gaining appreciation for the innovative, quirky little car that it was. It’s only natural for it to get a modern-day EV spin like this, and seeing it warms my heart.

Audi

Audi hasn’t yet released a spec sheet for this one-off A2 nor pics of the interior, though there are a few visible changes on the outside that we can see. While its bubbly, squashed-TT shape remains, the entire front end is different, with a unique grille, a fresh lower front fascia, and modern LED headlights. I wonder if Audi’s apprenticeship team kept the secret front flap for filling washer fluid. This A2 sports new wheels, which look like more airflow-conscious interpretations of the A2’s original six-spoke rims. The concept also lacks door handles and ditches side mirrors for cameras.

Five years ago, Audi debuted the AI:ME concept, which seemed like it had the potential to become the brand’s next-gen city car. That never came to pass, but I’m not giving up hope. There is a growing interest in vehicle design that’s efficient in all areas, especially as new, electrified crossovers and SUVs get heavier and heavier. Today is the right time for a car like this reimagined A2, but for now, it’ll have to remain a dream.

