Hyundai Doesn’t Want You to Know About This Super Cheap Ioniq 6 Lease Deal

Word on the internet is that you can lease a 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 for less than a Toyota Corolla. If that's true, Hyundai seemingly doesn't want you to know about it. Yesterday CarsDirect reported a lease deal for the Ioniq 6 SE for only $239 per month with zero money down. That would make it the cheapest lease in the United States, for a car that was good enough to win The Drive's Best EV. So what's the deal?

"Not a typo," Hyundai spokesperson Miles Johnson reportedly told CarsDirect about the shockingly cheap lease deal. While Johnson hasn't responded to The Drive about the lease deal or his comment, another Hyundai spokesperson declined to comment on the lease offer. Instead, they simply directed us to the lease deals marketed on Hyundai's North American site, where the $239 per month deal isn't listed. We also reached out to several Hyundai dealerships who denied the existence of a no-money-down deal altogether.

If it does exist, this is a slam-dunk deal for anyone looking for a car. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a sleek-looking, four-door electric sedan with an estimated 321 miles of range and tons of interior space. The entry-level Ioniq 6 SE only comes with a single, rear-mounted electric motor making 225 horsepower, so it might not be ideal for customers in cold-weather climates, but at $239 per month it's worth a look.

The cheapest deal that Hyundai is advertising is still surprisingly affordable at $249 per month, but it requires $3,499 down. There's also a $199 per month deal on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE, but that requires $3,999 down.

One way or another, Hyundai offers some attractive lease deals on its two popular EVs. If the zero-down offer for $239 a month is legit, then I might be on the verge of making a money move.