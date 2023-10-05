Hyundai, Kia EVs Switching to NACS Charging Ports at the End of 2024

Many legacy brands have already announced their switch from the current CCS charging port in most electric cars to the NACS (North American Charging Standard) plug used by Tesla. Brands like GM, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, and Mercedes-Benz have already switched or are in the process of. Hyundai and Kia are now on that list, as the Korean brand just announced its electric vehicles will use NACS plugs in the U.S. by Q4 2024.

The first new Hyundai EV to ship with NACS will likely be the Ioniq 7, but any Ioniq 5 or Ioniq 6 built after Q4 2024 will get it too. Once Hyundai's EVs start shipping with NACS ports, customers will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations, nearly doubling the number of chargers its customers can use. Canadian customers will have to wait until the first half of 2025 to gain NACS and Supercharger access, though.

Hyundai hasn't forgotten its existing CCS-equipped EV owners, either. Starting in Q1 2025, Hyundai will offer an adapter for current and future EV customers, which will enable them to use Superchargers.

"Opening our Supercharging network to additional electric vehicles directly supports our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy," said Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of Charging at Tesla. "We're proud to welcome Hyundai as the latest adopter of the North American Charging Standard."

Kia EV9 | Kia

The same goes for Kia, as any of its EVs launched after Q4 2024 will gain NACS ports and Supercharger access. That means current Niro EV and EV6 owners, as well as future EV9 owners, will gain adapters in Q1 2025. According to Kia North America, once its cars are NACS-equipped, they will also gain the autopay convenience of Tesla's Superchargers, using the Kia Connect app. Hyundai didn't explicitly say whether it would have the same autopay functionality but it seems likely given the two brands use the same EV platforms.

This switch to NACS will undoubtedly help Hyundai customers by giving them access to more charging stations. One of the biggest advantages of buying a Tesla over other EVs is its Supercharger network, so giving customers of other brands access will help increase EV adoption among traditional customers. This move also comes after Hyundai partnered with GM, BMW, and Mercedes to create a new North American charging network.