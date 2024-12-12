The Drive’s Best EV of 2024 Is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The narrative that all electric vehicles feel the same is hogwash. While electric powertrains themselves mostly feel similar, as they deliver power the same way and lack the differentiating noises of internal combustion, there are vast differences in how automakers package EVs. So it can be overwhelming for customers new to EVs, who have to not only learn the individual differences of the cars they’re shopping for but also learn about an entirely new technology. They’re the future of the automobile, though, so customers should be informed. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

We drove many EVs in 2024. I even drove three versions of the same EV. Not all of them were great but some were excellent. To help you cut through the fat, we got our big brains together to collect the best of the EVs we drove and ultimately pick one that stood out among the rest.

Picking just five—one winner and four runner-ups—wasn’t easy. We drove all kinds of EVs, from a $40,000 Chevy crossover to a half-million-dollar Rolls-Royce, and everything in between. All of them had their quirks, upsides, downsides, and unique traits. And now that so many automakers have their own lineups of EVs, their differences are broader than ever before. In the end, though, these five are the ones that stood above the rest in 2024.

Runner-Up: Kia EV9, The Family EV

Nico DeMattia

“I went into my week with the Kia EV9 GT-Line with quiet optimism. I’d already liked what Hyundai and Kia had been doing with their electric vehicles so I figured the EV9 would continue the trend. What I wasn’t expecting was to find one of the best three-row SUVs I’ve ever driven and proof that great family cars can not only be electric but incredibly good fun.

“If you look at the EV9’s sharp styling—especially in my car’s Ocean Blue Gloss paint—and think it’s going to handle like some high-performance SUV … you’d be right, actually. I was gobsmacked five minutes into my first drive. Something as big and heavy as the EV9 shouldn’t haul ass through corners the way this thing does, with such well-weighted and direct steering, and an almost perfectly judged ride quality. The car that kept popping into my mind while driving the EV9 was the BMW iX, which is high praise indeed.

Unless access to a charger or outright range is an issue, I see no reason to get a comparable gas-powered SUV. The Kia EV9 GT-Line is everything you could ask from a family hauler and then some. As my week was coming to an end, I couldn’t help but repeatedly think ‘Someone is just going to buy another Tahoe without ever knowing how good this thing is.’ And you know what? They’re missing out.” —Nico DeMattia, Staff Writer

Runner-Up: Polestar 3, The Fancier Family EV

Chris Tsui

“The 2025 Polestar 3 is a vehicle designed and engineered to please. From the way it looks to the way it drives to the way you interact with it, it’s all uncannily pleasant and lacking in major pain points or gimmicks. Most of its toys—the ADAS, the Bowers audio, the big pano roof—do genuinely add to the experience rather than be things that exist to be used once purely to impress your friends.

“It’s little things, too. The Polestar 3 has what may be the most tight-feeling door handle I remember ever coming across. Chrome interior door pulls are nicely integrated into the armrest but not so hidden as to be hard to find or figure out. It’s one of the few bona fide luxury cars that still understands the value of innate luxury rather than ornate luxury, exuding a decidedly pragmatic attitude towards motoring that’s really admirable and satisfying to behold. And for that reason alone, it’s one of my favorite EVs ever. To borrow a phrase from the youths that may or may not be already old hat by the time this is published, the Polestar 3 is extremely mindful—and, dare I say it, possibly even demure, whatever the fuck that word is supposed to mean.

“But even if you’re somebody who is immune to Vibes, the Polestar 3 looks great inside and out, drives enjoyably and luxuriously, and is simply, objectively a good car. Given a consistent place to charge (a caveat that arguably still exists with the purchase of any EV), the Polestar 3 is a vehicle I’d be more than happy to live with. If you’re in the market for an electric luxury crossover, this should be right at the top of your shopping list.” —Chris Tsui, Reviews Editor

Runner-Up: Chevrolet Equinox EV, The Affordable EV

Nico DeMattia

“I’m now of the mind that unless an engine plays a vital part in a car’s overall experience, I’m done with internal combustion. Of course, if an engine is special and enjoyable, pump that fuel-burning goodness into my veins. But why do I need to drive yet another coarse, gravelly, underpowered four-cylinder and CVT? Give me the smooth, effortless acceleration of an electric motor instead. And that’s exactly the argument that the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV makes for itself.

“Just a few minutes behind the wheel was enough to convince me that customers are going to love this thing. It’s absolutely everything a typical crossover customer wants: comfortable, quiet, and spacious. However, it also steers nicely, with a light weighting that builds nicely off-center. Its brakes are good, too, so much so that I never once noticed when the regenerative braking ended and the friction brakes began. I also never felt the need to turn on one-pedal driving, as the brake pedal felt perfectly judged for this sort of car. Will anyone be thrilled by the electric Equinox? Of course not, it’s never going to be mistaken for fun. But it will be a comfy, enjoyable little crossover for the masses.

“If you ask me, Chevy priced the Equinox EV right on the money. It isn’t quite cheap enough to act as a Bolt replacement but it’s right there with cars like the aforementioned Mustang Mach-E and Ioniq 5. It’s also around the same price as a Tesla Model 3 and packs a similar range. It might not be as exciting as those other cars—it is very much a normie crossover that just so happens to be electric but a lot of customers want that sort of thing, at least according to Chevy’s data. So for the average crossover buyer, the electric Equinox makes a lot of sense, perhaps even more so than the gas-powered one, as it has better performance, is quieter, and is significantly smoother.” —Nico DeMattia, Staff Writer

Runner-Up: Rolls-Royce Spectre, The Not-So-Affordable EV

Nico DeMattia

“How does the Spectre specifically stack up to its incredible brand heritage? That depends on what you want from it. If the Spectre had a V12 under the hood, it wouldn’t feel much different than it already does. The fact that it’s an EV is of almost no significance to the driving or riding experience. It’s about as fast as every other Rolls-Royce, it’s probably a touch quieter but not by much, and it’s barely smoother. The only real difference is that it needs to be charged.

“However, if you’re rich enough to own the Spectre, you’re likely rich enough that it isn’t your only Rolls-Royce. And there’s certainly a place for the Spectre in the stable of somebody like that. With its stunning two-door looks, silent speed, and effortless comfort, the Spectre is one helluva grand touring car. It’s a rolling, silent sanctuary.” —Nico DeMattia, Staff Writer

Winner: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, The Performance EV

Hyundai once again snags the title Best EV. After the Ioniq 6 sedan won last year, with its first-gen Mercedes CLS looks, fun handling, and spacious interior, it’s the 5’s turn this year. But not just any Ioniq 5—it’s the high-performance Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Hyundai’s electron-shredding hot hatchback is among the most fun you can have for under six figures, regardless of powertrain. However, the best part of its entertainment is that it doesn’t rely on traditional EV qualities to provide it. Ludicrous launches and silent g-forces are in the Ioniq 5 N’s bag of tricks but they’re merely the openers, there to warm up the audience. The closer, the trick that really widens eyes is its ability to handle a race track like the best sports cars on the planet. Does it use some internal combustion mimicry to provide such fun? Sure, but Hyundai managed to add simulated gearshifts and engine noise in a way that feels fun and extremely, eerily convincing.

“It is handily the most fun electric car I’ve driven so far, and yes, mostly because it does not feel like an electric car,” wrote Reviews Editor Chris Tsui.

In short, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N proves that electric cars can not only be incredibly capable track weapons but they can also be hilarious good fun without resorting to typical performance EV tropes. You don’t see Tesla simulating clutch-kicks in the Model 3 Performance, do you? That sort of whimsy, that sense of humor and fun, is why the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is The Drive’s Best EV of 2024.