NOCO Jump Starters Are Under $100 During Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale

NOCO car jump starters and battery tenders are always highly rated and recommended to me by our readers. As such, every time there’s a big sale, I share it! And what do you know, during Amazon’s October Prime Days, going on today and tomorrow, NOCO products are up to 38% off right now. Time to score something.
The NOCO Amazon store has a big selection of both jump starters (portable power packs to jump-start a dead vehicle) and battery tenders (devices that keep your car battery topped up over winter storage). Almost all of them are on sale with big discounts—I’m seeing over 30% off on almost everything. Here are some of the most popular NOCO products with big discounts.
NOCO Products On Sale
- $79.96: NOCO Boost GB40: 1000A UltraSafe Jump Starter (36% off)
This is the optimal jump starter for most people. It should provide enough juice to start most gas engines under 6.0 liters.
- $159.96: NOCO Boost GB70: 2000A UltraSafe Jump Starter (36% off)
This will give you some power reserve headroom and jump-start very large gas engines, up to 8.0 liters.
- $239.96: NOCO Boost GB150: 3000A UltraSafe Jump Starter (36% off)
This one’s only necessary if you plan to make a lot of jump starts between recharging or need to start an absolutely immense engine.
- $209.96: NOCO Boost+Air AX65: 2000A Jump Starter with Air Compressor Tire Inflator (30% off)
This one includes an air compressor, so it’s a little more cumbersome but potentially a lot more useful. Very intriguing option.
- $23.96: NOCO GENIUS1: 1A 6V/12V Smart Battery Charger (40% off)
This is a good maintainer for small batteries, like what you might find in a mower, motorcycle, UTV, or go-kart.
- $39.96: NOCO GENIUS2: 2A 6V/12V Smart Battery Charger (20% off)
A small but very affordable way to maintain a small to medium-sized car battery.
- $79.96: NOCO GENIUS10: 10A 6V/12V Smart Battery Charger (36% off)
A highly versatile battery maintainer.
- $79.96: NOCO GENIUS2X2: 4A 2-Bank Smart Battery Charger (2A/Bank) (36% off)
A very cool multi-battery maintainer.
- $179.9: NOCO Genius GENPRO10X2: 2-Bank, 20A Onboard Battery Charger (37% off)
An even more powerful multi-battery maintainer.
There are even more NOCO chargers and maintainers at different price points and power levels on NOCO’s Amazon store. Check out the sales there now before October Prime Day deals end!
