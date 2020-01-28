Best Car Compasses: Make Navigation Easier With These Top Compasses

The speedometer is laggy, which reduces this compass’s efficiency. It also takes longer to find directions on cloudy days, since it derives information from satellites.

Installing this compass is easy—all you need to do is plug it into your car’s cigarette lighter. Its solid construction makes the compass sturdy and not easily breakable. You can read directions effortlessly from its precise calibration and clear display window.

Navigate your way accurately with this compass, as it gives accurate readings that are easily comprehensible. This compass also lights up in dimly lit environments, making it clear and easily readable. It also has a universal design that makes it compatible with most boats and vehicles.

When placed near a metallic surface, the compass exhibits an error in reading due to magnetic effects. It also does not include clips for a secure attachment, which can make it difficult to find a place to install it.

The sun-shield feature found in this compass blocks reflection from the sun, enhancing visibility and readability. The compass is also lightweight and easy to carry around. It is waterproof, so you don’t need to worry about water-related damage.

The driving latitude and longitude feature available in this compass show you how far you are from the two. The compass also has a high-definition TFT LCD screen that makes the readings clearer and easily comprehensible. You can also use this compass on any vehicle due to its universal design that gives it wide compatibility.

The compass freezes, and its display window may break when exposed to extreme weather conditions. It also takes a while to find the accurate direction, as it rotates with every slight movement.

The small size of this compass makes it handy and easily portable. It is also easy to install, which saves you time during setup. You can use it effortlessly without strain, thanks to its clear and precise calibration.

This compass has a moveable sun-shield that blocks reflection from the sun to increase its readability. It features a green illumination that ensures that the directions are visible in poorly lit environments. The compass has compensators that reduce the impacts of stray magnetic effects around the compass.

Tips

Avoid hitting your car compass against hard surfaces to prevent it from breaking. If your compass breaks, the fluid pours out, reducing the efficiency of your device. The compass fluid facilitates direction setting and prevents the compass from compressing under pressure.

Do not expose your compass to too much heat to avoid leakage and formation of bubbles inside the compass’s display window. Bubbles make it difficult to read directions.

Always place your compass away from metallic surfaces. This is because magnetic car compasses may display inaccurate readings when placed close to metallic surfaces due to their magnetic effects.

FAQs

Q: Is it possible to adjust my compass to obtain better accuracy?

A: Yes, you can adjust your compass by turning the screw at the front to adjust it either front or back. Ensure that you use another accurate compass for reference to avoid compromising the readings.

Q: Is the cover shield on the compass removable?

A: Yes, you can remove the cover shield. However, you do not need to remove it often, since it rotates and covers the parts that you need to be covered.

Q: Are car compasses repairable?

A: Yes, you can repair your car compass if it becomes faulty. However, you may need to consult a technician, since some damage is irreparable.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Ritchie Navigation Compass. It features a green illumination that lights the window display when light is insufficient. It is also robust and durable, thus serving you for a long time.

If you have a constrained budget, consider buying the TurnOnSport Compass, Dash Mount Flush. Although it is cost-effective, it still offers excellent features such as enhanced readability and easy installation.