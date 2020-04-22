Best Harley-Davidson Decals: Show Your Pride with a Decal

The decal looks like chrome but is actually plastic. This means the decal can wear off easily. It’s also very small, which limits its applications.

This decal has an expensive look and feel. The 3D design gives it a tactical feel and is perfect for using as a bike accent. The adhesive is strong and will ensure it stays on.

This decal has a chrome finish and is 3D. It measures 2.5" W x 1.75" H. This makes it extra small in size. The shape of the decal is the classic shield, then “HARLEY-DAVIDSON” is cut out in black across the middle.

This decal will fade in the sun. You also only get one logo. You’ll need to make sure you clean the surface well, or this sticker won’t have longevity.

This sticker is easy to apply, and you can place it anywhere. A commonplace is on the window of a vehicle. The sticker is durable and will last through harsh winter weather.

This decal is the classic Harley-Davidson logo. It measures 3 15/16" W x 3 1/8" H. This makes it about medium in size. It’s a flat decal with the classic Harley colors of black, white, and orange.

You may find the decals to be too small for many bike applications. Their black color makes them almost impossible to see in daylight when placed on a black surface.

The small size of these decals gives you the freedom to put them on a wide variety of items. Their reflectiveness will help you increase your visibility while riding at night.

You get multiple decals in this set. The four decals are small while the entire sheet measures 4.125" W x 3.75" H. They’re black but are also reflective. You’ll receive two shield decals, one skull, and one “HD.”

You have a wide variety of options when it comes to the decals you choose. We’re going to help you get started with some examples of decals that look beautiful. Check out these decals and start imagining where you’re going to stick them.

Harley decals aren’t just for your motorcycle. Sure, you could outfit your bike with decals and give it a custom look. But you can also use the decals anywhere you want to show your two-wheel pride.

Unfortunately, the small size can also be a hindrance as they may be too small for several locations. This set can be limiting if you aren’t crazy about all four of the designs. The black color means that if you place them on a black surface, you won’t see the decal at all.

The small size of these decals means you can place them virtually anywhere. Their subtle black color means you'll have a clean look during the day. Then their highly reflective nature becomes immediately apparent at night.

This set of decals gives you a total of four reflective decals. The entire sheet of decals measures 4.125" W x 3.75" H. This means that the decals themselves are quite small. You get two shield logo decals, one “HD” logo, and one Harley skull. The decals look black in daylight but are reflective at night.

Unfortunately, the printing may be no match for the sun’s harsh UV rays. You could find your decals fading and in need of replacement. You’ll also need to make sure you clean the application surface really well or this sticker may not stick well.

Thanks to the flat design and medium size of this logo, you can place it virtually anywhere. The vinyl is strong and durable so it’ll last through harsh seasonal weather and still look like new.

If you want the instantly recognizable Harley logo, then this is the decal for you. It features the original Harley shield logo design in the classic brand colors of orange, white, and black. It measures 3 15/16" W x 3 1/8" H.

Unfortunately, those great looks may not last. The chrome is paint that can wear away. The decal is also quite small, so it’ll end up tucked away in a small space.

This logo is perfect for creating a custom look on your bike. You can add this small chrome decal, and it’ll blend in thanks to its high-quality feel.

If you’re looking for a bit more style, this 3D chrome logo is sure to turn heads. It’s made of plastic and then painted with a chrome treatment. It measures 2.5" W x 1.75" H. The shape of the logo is the Harley shield. Then carved across the middle in bold black font is the name “HARLEY-DAVIDSON.” Riveting accents are also featured.

Benefits of Harley-Davidson Decals

Customization. Applying Harley decals to your belongings is an easy way to customize the look of your stuff. Whether it's your riding gear or just anything you own, you can give it the Harley treatment with a decal.

Applying Harley decals to your belongings is an easy way to customize the look of your stuff. Whether it's your riding gear or just anything you own, you can give it the Harley treatment with a decal. Safety. You can apply reflective Harley logos to your bike and gear to increase your visibility at night. Place these decals in areas that are likely to catch the light to make them the most effective.

Pride. You love your bike, so why not show your Harley pride when you're not riding? Place a decal on your car or truck and let people know what your other ride is.

Types of Harley-Davidson Decals

Plain

The majority of Harley decals fall into this category. These are the flat, die-cut stickers that feature a plain branded design. It could be the orange, black, and white Harley shield logo. Or it could be the shield with eagle wings extending from either side of it. You can secure these stickers to any surface that the adhesive will stick to.

Reflective

These vinyl decals offer both accenting and safety. During the day, you’ll have a cool logo that shows off your passion for Harley. But at night, these decals come alive. Whenever light hits the decal, it will be reflected. This creates increased visibility for you. Place them on your bike or gear and make it safer to ride at night.

Chrome

Chrome Harley decals are the perfect addition to your bike, car, or anything else. Since chrome and Harley go hand in hand, it only makes sense that your decal is chrome too. Keep in mind that most chrome decals are not actually metal. They’re typically a lightweight plastic that has a chrome paint finish on the front side of the decal.

Flat

These are stickers that are made of thin vinyl sheeting. There’s adhesive on the back that will secure your decal to your chosen surface. The decal design is printed on the vinyl in a variety of colors and patterns. You’ll want to look for a sticker material that’s UV-resistant so that it continues to look like new for as long as possible.

3D

These decals are typically made out of plastic. This helps them stay lightweight so that the adhesive backing can secure the decal to a surface. Unlike a flat sticker, you’ll need a flat surface to secure the decal to. It won’t bend around curved surfaces. 3D decals tend to have a more upscale look.

Top Brands

Harley-Davidson

Founded in 1903, Harley-Davidson is an all-American motorcycle company. Decals are one of the thousands of products the company produces to complement its motorcycles. The Wisconsin Harley-Davidson dealership is well-known for selling quality decals, such as this Harley-Davidson Vintage Eagle Logo Decal. Though you can also buy your decals direct from corporate, like this XL Straight Wing Decal.

Chroma Graphics

Chroma has produced high-quality aftermarket automotive and motorcycle accessories since 1972. They supply manufacturers and automotive chains with products. You can also purchase directly from them through platforms such as Amazon. Check out the Eight Piece Harley Davidson Decal Kit as an ideal kit to outfit your bike and gear.

East Coast Vinyl Werkz

Based in Alabama, East Coast Vinyl Werkz creates unique and bold decals and graphics for everything from lawnmowers to motorcycles. They specialize in creating bold flame designs that are perfect for placing on your fuel tank. The Gold with Nugget Pinstripe Tribal Flame Decals are sure to add some style and flash to your bike.

Harley-Davidson Decals Pricing

Under $5: These are either low-quality decals or very small high-quality ones. Low-quality decals will be made of thin vinyl, are not UV-resistant, and have poor quality printing.

These are either low-quality decals or very small high-quality ones. Low-quality decals will be made of thin vinyl, are not UV-resistant, and have poor quality printing. $5 to $10: You can find decent quality decals in this range that are a few inches across. They’ll have crisp printing that’s properly placed with no color bleed.

You can find decent quality decals in this range that are a few inches across. They’ll have crisp printing that’s properly placed with no color bleed. $10 to $20: Decals in this range can be larger, around five inches across. They’ll have high-quality features like UV resistance or reflective coating. You’ll also find kits or sets of multiple decals.

Decals in this range can be larger, around five inches across. They’ll have high-quality features like UV resistance or reflective coating. You’ll also find kits or sets of multiple decals. Over $20: Most chrome and 3D decals fall into this price range. Though you might find some lower quality ones in the range just below this one. You’ll also find large flat sticker decals that could be a foot or more across.

Key Features

Size

There’s no point buying a decal if it’s the wrong size for the place you intend to put it. You can buy decals that are two inches across or a few feet long. This gives you the freedom to find the perfect decal for any application. When buying decals, pay attention to the dimensions. If you’re buying a set, confirm the actual size of the decals and not the sheet that all of the decals come on.

Adhesive

You want your decal to last as long as possible. This means buying a decal with a high-quality adhesive on the back. This will give it the holding strength to ensure it will stay stuck to the surface you apply it to. You should also make sure that the decal is meant to be applied to your intended surface. Some self-adhesive decals aren’t meant for application on paint or fabric.

Design

Consider the look you’re going for with your Harley decal. There are traditional branding logos. Then there are the more modern designs of the logo. Finally, you could choose something in the Harley style without it specifically saying “Harley” on it. This could be an eagle, a plain shield, Willie G skull, or a wing decal.

Other Considerations

Reflective. Consider where you plan to place your decal and if reflectiveness is important. These decals can help improve your visibility when riding at night. They also give your gear a unique look when “illuminated” by light. Many decals will have one design for daylight, and another for reflecting light.

Consider where you plan to place your decal and if reflectiveness is important. These decals can help improve your visibility when riding at night. They also give your gear a unique look when “illuminated” by light. Many decals will have one design for daylight, and another for reflecting light. Thickness. A flat sticker decal will work almost anywhere because it doesn’t add any additional thickness to the surface it’s applied to. However, you need to be careful with 3D decals. Don’t apply them anywhere that their thickness can interfere with the operation of your bike or gear. You don't want a new decal to prevent you from raising the visor on your helmet.

A flat sticker decal will work almost anywhere because it doesn’t add any additional thickness to the surface it’s applied to. However, you need to be careful with 3D decals. Don’t apply them anywhere that their thickness can interfere with the operation of your bike or gear. You don't want a new decal to prevent you from raising the visor on your helmet. Authenticity. There are many Harley product knock-offs out there. Be careful when buying your decal. Buying the authentic product will ensure you buy high-quality decals that are made in the USA. You don’t know what you’re buying with a knock-off and it could come with flawed printing or defective adhesive. Inauthentic products also have design inaccuracies to avoid getting in trouble with copyright laws.

Best Harley-Davidson Decals Reviews & Recommendations 2020