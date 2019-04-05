Best Bike Racks For Cars: The Best Options to Take Your Bike on the Road

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

A bike can be a considerable investment, especially if you prefer high-end road or mountain bikes that cost several thousands of dollars. Unless you literally ride the bike everywhere, a good, lightweight bike rack can be a smart investment when it comes to transporting the bike safely. If you are looking for a way to get your bike from point A to point B, check out our handy guide on the best bike racks for cars.

Best Bike Racks For Cars Overall: Swagman XC Cross-Country 2-Bike Hitch Mount Rack

Best Value Bike Racks For Cars: Allen Sports Deluxe Hitch Mounted Bike Rack

Bike Racks For Cars Honorable Mention:Yakima FrontLoader Bike Rack

Why Buy a Bike Rack

Take your bike anywhere . Granted, a bike is meant to get around on its own, but there are some destinations that are out of range. With the right bike rack, however, you can take your bike virtually anywhere you can reach by car.

. Granted, a bike is meant to get around on its own, but there are some destinations that are out of range. With the right bike rack, however, you can take your bike virtually anywhere you can reach by car. Protect your bike during transport . A road trip can be rough on some bikes. A good bike rack is one that will protect the frame and tires from the usual bumps and knocks on the road.

. A road trip can be rough on some bikes. A good bike rack is one that will protect the frame and tires from the usual bumps and knocks on the road. Transport other toys and items. Many bike racks often work as part of a larger cargo system. Roof racks, for example, can accept cargo pods and other mounting accessories in addition to bike racks. Carry a bike or two in addition to anything else you'd like.

Types of Bike Racks For Cars

Roof

Roof-mounted bike racks are the most common solution for transporting bikes long distances. They tend to offer the most protection, but they can also be the most challenging to use. Heavier bikes are difficult to get up onto the roof alone. Still, these are the best solution if you want to have the most amount of protection possible while out on the road.

Hitch

Hooking up to most 1.5- and 2-inch hitch receivers, a hitch-mounted rack offers more convenience and transport capacity in exchange for some protection. Since the rack sits in the back, the bikes are more exposed during an accident. Compared to roof racks, however, it's easier to load a bike onto a hitch rack that doesn't sit as high in the air.

Trunk

For cars that lack roof crossbars or a hitch, bike trunk racks are a good alternative to roof and hitch racks. Trunk mounts don't require any vehicle modifications and can be placed on/taken off in just a few minutes. Since they stay on with straps, however, they aren't as secure as more permanent options.

Top Brands of Bike Racks For Cars

Yakima

Yakima is a common household name in the automotive accessory industry. With a large line of bike racks, roof racks, cargo pods, and other carrier accessories, the company makes products for nearly any vehicle on the road today. Check out its FrontLoader Mounting System bike rack for a great roof-mounted option to carry a bike around.

Thule

A big player in automotive accessories, this Swedish company makes something for almost everyone wanting to carry exercise and weekend toys around on their car. Since 1942, Thule has specialized in making cargo racks and accessory mounts for bikes, skis, kayaks, and more. The heavy-duty Thule Apex Hitch Rack is a great example of the kind of carrying capacity you can buy for your vehicle.

Hollywood Racks

Hollywood Racks is a small player in the bike carrier space compared to other competitors. While small, the company specializes in making bike racks with a lot of versatility. It is one of a few companies that make racks compatible with recumbent bikes/trikes, fat tire bikes, and more. The Hollywood Racks Express Trunk Rack is a good example of one of its versatile racks.

Allen Sports

Allen Sports focuses on making convenient bike racks that are easy to install or store away when not in use. Its Deluxe Trunk Rack is a prime example of the company's design philosophy: small and portable without sacrificing carrying capacity.

Bike Racks For Cars Pricing

$100 and below : The budget range commonly filled with inexpensive hitch and trunk racks, this is the best place to start if you are buying your first bike rack.

: The budget range commonly filled with inexpensive hitch and trunk racks, this is the best place to start if you are buying your first bike rack. $100-$250 : Bike racks increase in build quality and bike capacity in this range. A few lower-end roof racks are here, but most options are still higher-end hitch-mounted racks.

: Bike racks increase in build quality and bike capacity in this range. A few lower-end roof racks are here, but most options are still higher-end hitch-mounted racks. $250 and above: Larger and longer roof racks are common here. This is the best range to consider when you want the most amount of protection for longer hauls.

Key Features

Bike Mount

The way a bike mounts to the rack will determine how stable and protected that bike is during transport. Many roof and hitch racks use a combination of front/rear anti-sway loaders and tire trays to hold the rear or front wheels in place without touching the frame, reducing the chance of frame damage. More affordable options, however, often use clamps that attach directly to the frame. These are incredibly stable but can damage the frame on rough roads or in bad weather. Some mounts are also easier to connect to the bike than others. In addition to the bike mount itself, you can also stabilize and protect the bike with extra straps, bungees, or bike locks.

Car Mount

Beyond the basic rack types, each bike rack has a different way of attaching to a vehicle that can vary, even between two similar rack designs. For example, roof racks have different crossbar profiles they can possibly mount to: square tube, round tube, aerodynamic tube, etc. Hitch racks are more standardized, but there are still different hitch sizes, like 1.5- and 2-inch hitches, that require different adapters or rack frame sizes.

Foldability

Hitch-mounted bike racks often present a challenge to vehicle owners. Since the rack sits behind the trunk or tailgate, access can become a problem. To avoid this issue, many hitch racks have a folding frame that bends outward to leave room for the tailgate. Some can even fold with the bikes attached, while others will need the bikes off of the frame beforehand.

Other Considerations

Ease of Use : Not all bike racks are equal in terms of how easy it is to mount or dismount a bicycle. Roof racks, for example, are difficult to mount heavy bikes onto without the help of multiple people or special loading systems. Hitch and trunk racks are more convenient in this area.

: Not all bike racks are equal in terms of how easy it is to mount or dismount a bicycle. Roof racks, for example, are difficult to mount heavy bikes onto without the help of multiple people or special loading systems. Hitch and trunk racks are more convenient in this area. Bike Type : The type of bike you want to carry will partially determine what kind of rack you need. Some racks have a near-universal design, but most other options have limits in frame and wheel size. Specialty bikes like recumbents will also limit the rack options you have to consider before making a purchase.

: The type of bike you want to carry will partially determine what kind of rack you need. Some racks have a near-universal design, but most other options have limits in frame and wheel size. Specialty bikes like recumbents will also limit the rack options you have to consider before making a purchase. Vehicle Type/Size : Nearly any rack will fit on any vehicle, but the type and size of the vehicle can play a small, influential role in your final choice. For hitch racks, the vehicle obviously needs an actual factory or aftermarket hitch. Smaller cars are typically limited to 1.5-inch hitches, which make it more difficult to stabilize hitch-mounted racks due to the smaller frame. Trucks, on the other hand, can handle any number of hitch, roof, and bed racks.

: Nearly any rack will fit on any vehicle, but the type and size of the vehicle can play a small, influential role in your final choice. For hitch racks, the vehicle obviously needs an actual factory or aftermarket hitch. Smaller cars are typically limited to 1.5-inch hitches, which make it more difficult to stabilize hitch-mounted racks due to the smaller frame. Trucks, on the other hand, can handle any number of hitch, roof, and bed racks. Additional Accessories: Want to carry more than just bikes? While some racks are designed solely for bikes, others can accommodate different types of accessory mounts. Roof racks are the most common rack systems that are versatile enough to fit different accessories.

Best Bike Racks For Cars Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Bike Racks For Cars Overall: Swagman XC Cross-Country 2-Bike Hitch Mount Rack