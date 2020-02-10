Best Suspensions: Enhance Your Driving Experience
These top suspension systems will keep you driving safely
Cars typically have a front and back suspension system, as all four wheels are connected differently. One of the most popular and high-performing front options is a coil spring suspension system. Purchasing a high-quality suspension system offers greater driving comfort and an enhanced driving experience for the driver and passengers. We’ve searched for suspension systems for cars, and here are the top three, based on overall performance, price, customer reviews, and durability.
- Best OverallDEXTER AXLE Heavy-Duty Suspension KitSummarySummary
This Dexter Axle suspension kit includes everything you need for a secure suspension system. It comes with locknuts, bronze bushings, equalizers, and much more.ProsPros
The suspension kit stops any rattling or vibrations caused by a poor suspension system. The shackles are twice as thick as competitor brands.ConsCons
Some customers reported that the kit is poorly packaged, and can arrive damaged. The instruction sheet can be complex to understand.
- Best ValueAluminum Shock AbsorbersSummarySummary
These aluminum shock absorbers feature adjustable tension alloy shocks that are designed to offer a comfortable and safe ride for the driver and passengers.ProsPros
The shock absorbers are tough and long-lasting, especially given the low price. The product offers a secure and safe fit.ConsCons
Ensure the screw cap is securely tightened or the toil can flow out from the oil container. Not designed for regularly traveling over bumps.
- Honorable MentionAir Suspensions Shock AbsorberSummarySummary
This suspension shock absorber fits a variety of Mercedes-Benz cars. The product reduces any noise and vibrations and improves stability when traveling on a bumpy road or making turns.ProsPros
Suspension kit improves braking and steering issues for economical and safer driving. Purchase includes support from high-quality, knowledgeable staff.ConsCons
The most expensive suspension kit on this list. Only fits limited vehicles.
Why Trust Us
All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.
Tips
- Keep your shock absorbers in good condition, as these are designed to create a smooth ride when you go over a bump. Push on the corner of your car and see how many times it bounces. If this happens more than twice, your shock absorbers could be worn.
- If you hear rattling as you drive, your strut mounts could be damaged. Alternatively, another sign that they’re damaged is when part of your car begins to sag as they lose their tension.
- If you’re not comfortable testing your car’s suspension system from home, we encourage you to get your car serviced once a year. This way, an expert can analyze your car’s suspension system and ensure it’s in tip-top condition.
FAQs
Q: What’s a common sign your suspension system needs replacing?
A: You might feel your vehicle drifts or pulls while driving. This motion indicates that the shocks are no longer keeping the vehicle’s body stable as you make a turn. Don’t ignore this sign, and take your car into an auto repair shop.
Q: If your tires are leaving bald spots, is this related to the suspension system?
A: This sign could indicate you need to replace your suspension system, though some drivers believe this is only related to tire issues. However, if you notice the tread is uneven on your tires, or there are bald spots present, it could be a sign your car isn’t putting even amounts of pressure on the tires.
Q: How long does a suspension system typically last?
A: When you purchase a suspension system, it will usually state the number of years or miles it will last. However, this depends on how often you drive, your driving skills, and the materials used within the suspension system. On average, a suspension system lasts four to five years.
Final Thoughts
If you’re searching for a reliable suspension kit, we suggest the DEXTER AXLE Heavy-Duty Suspension Kit. The kit includes everything you need to enhance your suspension system.
Alternatively, purchase Aluminum Shock Absorbers for a cheaper option. These are designed to offer a safe and improved driving experience for drivers and passengers.