Best Strut Spring Compressors: Safely Fix Your Suspension

These top strut spring compressors simplify suspension work

By Noelle Talmon
Noelle TalmonView Noelle Talmon's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you're fixing your vehicle's suspension, one essential tool is a strut spring compressor. It aids in reducing the size of your springs so they are easier to remove. You need to find a tool that is sturdy, durable and won't compromise your safety, because handling springs can be dangerous. This buying guide narrows down the best spring compressors that will help you complete the job carefully and efficiently. 

  • Best Overall
    OEMTOOLS MacPherson Strut Spring Compressor
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This product compresses most MacPherson strut springs. It locks into place, includes built-in detent pins, and features forged hooks, a hardened center screw, a heat-treated forcing screw, and safety latches
    Pros
    Pros
    This tool is robust yet affordable. It's easy to use, and the safety pins keep everything locked in place. The steel is of high quality, and the case is nice and compact.
    Cons
    Cons
    The compressor will not work on every vehicle and is intended for small cars and light-duty suspension. The pins may bend and may not retract after you're finished with the job.
  • Best Value
    ABN 11.5in Strut Spring Compressor Tool
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This MacPherson spring compression set features an acme threaded rod with broad spring contact and built-in detent pins to lock the coil spring in place. It features forged hooks and a hardened center screw.
    Pros
    Pros
    This is a nice, simple tool that is inexpensive and works well. It is easy and fast to set up and is designed to withstand extreme pressure in any environment.
    Cons
    Cons
    It may be difficult to use on truck springs. The threaded rod may stretch out, or the tool may fail completely during use.
  • Honorable Mention
    Branick Strut Spring Compressor
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    Considered "the standard in the industry," this all-steel, premium product does not require any adapters and uses heavy-duty acme thread. It features versatile mounting options and multi-position hooks.
    Pros
    Pros
    It handles the heaviest coil-over-shocks on light trucks and SUVs and has longer handles for extra torque. The corkscrew design makes it easy to compress, and spring tension aides in decompression.
    Cons
    Cons
    It is quite expensive, so it's not worth the investment if you casually work on your vehicle. You need to position the top arms properly, or you won't have enough clearance.

Tips

  • Since compressors work by compressing your vehicle's springs, they handle a lot of pressure. As a result, you need to get a tool that is tough and strong so you don't hurt yourself or damage the vehicle. The spring compressor shouldn't bend or snap when the coil is fully compressed.
  • Always check your strut spring compressor before using it. You will want to make sure it’s in good working condition and doesn’t have any damage that will affect your work or cause safety issues. 
  • If you plan on removing coil springs on larger vehicles, such as SUVs or trucks, you will need a heavy-duty spring compressor because the springs on these vehicles are particularly strong and thick.

FAQs

Q: What is a strut spring compressor?

A: Some of the coils in your vehicle are very strong and difficult to compress. A strut spring compressor allows you to more easily compress the coils, especially if the springs are very powerful.

Q: How do I use a strut spring compressor?

A: First, you attach it to the second layer of the coil. Then you compress or expand the spring, using the claws on the compressor. If available, use pins to secure the compressor.

Q: Do I need to clean my strut spring compressor?

A: Yes, it's particularly important that the claws don't get rusty because that will adversely affect the grip. Be sure to store the device in a moisture-free environment. Also, grease the thread and other components of the tool regularly.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best strut spring compressor is the OEMTOOLS MacPherson Strut Spring Compressor. It's simple to use, includes safety pins for extra security, and is a good product overall.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the ABN 11.5in Strut Spring Compressor Tool.

Let us know what you think about strut spring compressors in the comment section below. 

MORE TO READ