Best Strut Spring Compressors: Safely Fix Your Suspension

Tips

Since compressors work by compressing your vehicle's springs, they handle a lot of pressure. As a result, you need to get a tool that is tough and strong so you don't hurt yourself or damage the vehicle. The spring compressor shouldn't bend or snap when the coil is fully compressed.

Always check your strut spring compressor before using it. You will want to make sure it’s in good working condition and doesn’t have any damage that will affect your work or cause safety issues.

If you plan on removing coil springs on larger vehicles, such as SUVs or trucks, you will need a heavy-duty spring compressor because the springs on these vehicles are particularly strong and thick.

FAQs

Q: What is a strut spring compressor?

A: Some of the coils in your vehicle are very strong and difficult to compress. A strut spring compressor allows you to more easily compress the coils, especially if the springs are very powerful.

Q: How do I use a strut spring compressor?

A: First, you attach it to the second layer of the coil. Then you compress or expand the spring, using the claws on the compressor. If available, use pins to secure the compressor.

Q: Do I need to clean my strut spring compressor?

A: Yes, it's particularly important that the claws don't get rusty because that will adversely affect the grip. Be sure to store the device in a moisture-free environment. Also, grease the thread and other components of the tool regularly.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best strut spring compressor is the OEMTOOLS MacPherson Strut Spring Compressor. It's simple to use, includes safety pins for extra security, and is a good product overall.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the ABN 11.5in Strut Spring Compressor Tool.

