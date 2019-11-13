Best Fuel Filters: Improve Performance, Power, and MPG

Tips

If you cannot locate the fuel filter, it may be inside your vehicle’s gas tank. While this makes it almost impossible for you to replace the filter yourself, most in-tank filters are made to last the life of the vehicle.

Working with the fuel system and around gasoline can be hazardous. Always wear rubber gloves to protect your hands and safety glasses for eye protection. Work in a well-ventilated area, since some gasoline is going to escape from the old filter and fuel line during the replacement.

Research the size and type of the fuel filter required on your vehicle before you order one. Ordering the correct filter the first time saves time, money, and aggravation.

FAQs

Q: How do I know if I need to replace my fuel filter?

A: You may experience a rough-running engine, loss of power in all gears, and/or difficulty starting. You may also experience lower gas mileage, stalling, and engine misfiring.

Q: Can I replace a fuel filter myself?

A: It depends on where the filter is located, whether you have the proper tools, and whether you want to spend the time and energy to do it yourself. If the fuel filter is located inside the fuel tank, a DIY replacement is almost impossible. Other filters, such as those in pick-up trucks, are relatively easy for home mechanics to access, so it’s more likely you can install a new one yourself. The basic tools you need are relatively common—like screwdrivers and pliers—but specialty tools called disconnect tools are also available to help you with the job.

Q: Is it a good idea to change a fuel filter often?

A: It depends. Some diesel truck owners change the fuel filter every time they change the oil because diesel fuel can be dirty. Check with a knowledgeable mechanic or your vehicle’s owner’s manual for the manufacturer’s recommendation.

Final Thoughts

Our choice for best fuel filter is the Motorcraft FD-4615 Fuel Filter, and our best value choice is the ACDelco TP3018 Professional Fuel Filter. Both improve mileage and performance.