Best Fuel Filters: Improve Performance, Power, and MPG
A dirty fuel filter may cause rough starting, power loss, or low gas mileage
- Best OverallMotorcraft FD-4615 Fuel FilterSummarySummaryThis fuel filter will help stop poor starting and engine stalling and ensures a uniform gas flow into your fuel system. The filter blocks contaminants and impurities that can be present in gasoline, which can clog up your fuel line and injectors. Fits Ford Superduty 6.7L, 2011-2016.ProsProsThe stainless steel case resists corrosion. The support washers and connectors are brazed for better strength and durability. This OEM filter removes 90 percent of impurities larger than 20 microns.ConsConsIt does not fit 2016 or 2017 Ford F-250 6.7L diesel trucks. The kit might be missing an o-ring.
- Best ValueACDelco TP3018 Professional Fuel FilterSummarySummaryThis filter prevents rust, dirt, and other contaminants from entering the fuel system by trapping them before they can get to engine components, including rule injectors and spark plugs. This results in better performance and improved fuel economy. Fits all GM models with diesel engines, including Silverado, Sierra, and Savana.ProsProsIt’s easy to install for most applications. All seals are included, and it has a sturdy metal housing. Has a hex end for easy installation and removal.ConsConsMay not seal well on some vehicles. The filter may be difficult to screw on.
- Honorable MentionBaldwin Heavy Duty Spin-on FilterSummarySummaryThis is an economically priced fuel filter that keeps debris and dirt away from sensitive engine parts. It’s designed for diesel engines such as Dodge Ram 5.9L Cummins.ProsProsIt is a durable filter that helps improve performance and prolongs the life of your engine. Fits OEM canisters. Filters contaminants down to five microns.ConsConsIt’s called a spin-on filter, but it is actually a canister style filter that clips into place. It does not fit the Cummins 6.7L diesel motor.