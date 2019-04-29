Best Diesel Fuel Additives: Improve Your Fuel Economy and Engine Performance 

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

There are many reasons why you should consider buying a diesel fuel additive for your vehicle. It could be that you're tired of the rising prices of diesel or just want to improve your engine performance. Whatever it is, we've got you covered with the best diesel fuel additive reviews and recommendations.

Best Diesel Fuel Additive Overall: Stanadyne Performance Formula

Best Value Diesel Fuel Additive: Howes Diesel Treat

Best Diesel Fuel Additive Honorable Mention: Lucas 10013 Fuel Treatment

Why Buy Diesel Fuel Additives?

The best diesel additives contain lubrication and corrosion inhibitors that not only reduce wear and tear but also prevent breakdown. This will enable you to drive for a longer period without maintenance checks. Drive during winter. Usually, the diesel in your fuel tank will start to crystallize when exposed to very low temperatures during winter. The worst case scenario is you won't be able to drive anywhere and even if you do, the waxy diesel will damage your engine parts. However, diesel fuel additive can act as an antidote and solve the problem.

Usually, the diesel in your fuel tank will start to crystallize when exposed to very low temperatures during winter. The worst case scenario is you won't be able to drive anywhere and even if you do, the waxy diesel will damage your engine parts. However, diesel fuel additive can act as an antidote and solve the problem. Reduce exhaust emissions. Since diesel fuel additive can improve engine performance and reduce fuel consumption, there is less carbon dioxide exhaust emission. Alternatively, diesel additives can cut off smoke emission by removing excessive gunk buildup.

Types of Diesel Fuel Additives

Fuel Stabilizers

It’s quite normal for the quality of diesel to diminish over time after the refinement and storage process before consumption. It could be either oxidation or degradation that causes the diesel to lose its touch. Whatever it is, fuel stabilizers are purposely designed to maintain the quality of your diesel and prevent oxidation, degradation, or breakdown.

Cetane Boosters

These types of diesel fuel additives are responsible for improving fuel combustion and reducing the ignition delay time. The higher the cetane boost, the better the diesel engine efficiency. Apart from improving the engine performance, cetane boosters cut off smoke emissions, deposits, and slow down the fuel consumption without compromising the quality.

Fuel Injector Detergents

Like every other organic substance, diesel can accumulate bacteria, molds, yields, or other deposits. However, fuel injector detergents can clean any wanted dirt that is blocking your vehicle's injector nozzle. Also, such detergents can also clean other engine parts that are exposed to diesel. Afterward, you can expect the acceleration and hard start to improve.

Corrosion Inhibitors

Even though the water found in diesel is useful for condensation and stabilizing fuel temperature, the dissolved salt can cause crystallization, which eventually leads to rust and corrosions. Nevertheless, corrosion inhibitors serve a purpose to intercept the crystallized salt and prevent rust or corrosion. Typically, corrosion inhibitors contain metal or alloy chemical compounds.

Anti-Gel Additives

If you're living in extremely cold areas, the diesel fuel filter can get blocked due to accumulated wax or gel formation in the diesel. Anti-gel additives are made to prevent the viscous effect in diesel during cold weather and improve cold-starting performance. Additionally, anti-gel additives can also unblock diesel fuel filters.

Top Brands

Lucas Oil

Lucas Oil is one of the most popular automobile lubricants and fuel additives manufacturers in North America. The company, which was founded in 1989 and eventually grew to become a multi-million dollar company, is headquartered in California, United States. Its highest selling diesel fuel treatment product is the Lucas 10013 Fuel Treatment.

Stanadyne

Founded more than a century ago in 1876, Stanadyne is a company with a long history of inventing groundbreaking products. At the moment, Stanadyne specializes in manufacturing gasoline and diesel fuel systems. Also, it's one of the leading brands of fuel additives. Its top-rated item is the Stanadyne Performance Formula.

Howes

After starting out in 1920 as a company that manufactures lubricants, Howes expanded to become one of the best diesel fuel additives brands. The company’s headquarters is in North Kingston, R.I. One of its most used fuel additives for diesel trucks is the Howes Diesel Treat.

Pricing

Most diesel fuel additives fall under this price range. In contrast to products sold under $20, most items in this category have a larger size. $50-$150: Diesel fuel treatment products in this price range are sold in double or multiple containers that would be cheaper if you buy combined rather than separately.

Key Features

No Alcohol

The best diesel fuel engine cleaner should contain no alcohol. The logic behind it is simple; alcohol can damage vital engine parts such as O-rings and seals. Not to mention, it can destabilize compression. Instead, it is better to choose diesel fuel additives with detergents which will unlikely cause any harm compared to alcohol solvent formula.

Environment-Friendly

A top-quality diesel fuel additive product should reduce fuel emissions and comply with environmental regulations. That means that the chemicals used to manufacture the formula ought to minimize the effect on the environment. Always ensure that you read the label carefully and check out if the product is EPA-approved.

Water Removal

Before you buy diesel fuel additive, it's critical that you examine if it can remove water through dispersants or emulsifiers. Of course, diesel contains a small percentage of water properties, but if the water is not removed, it can cause a lot of trouble during winter, plus corrosion, and microbial contamination problems.

Other Considerations

Just like how diesel fuel additives are designed for different functionality, there are additives that are only compatible with specific diesel engines. The best fuel additives for diesel trucks should be compatible with most types of diesel engines and fuel systems. Alternatively, there are fuel additives that can be used for general use. Treatment Convenience: Depending on the type of product, you can either top up after every refuel or every once in a while. Even though you’re unlikely to forget after every refueling interval, it can be costly in the long run. On the other hand, diesel fuel additives that only need to be used after a longer duration are cheaper but easier to forget the schedule. Regardless, you should choose whichever works out for you.

Best Diesel Fuel Additive Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Diesel Fuel Additive Overall: Stanadyne Performance Formula