Best Engine Enamel Paints: Overhaul Your Engine’s Look

Engine enamel paints have two main purposes: to keep rust out and to make your engine look good. Most automotive engines feature a nice luster when new, but that shine can dull over time as the car is used. You can restore your engine’s ability to withstand the elements and its overall look by painting your engine block. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the best engine enamel paint for your needs.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The cap and nozzle weren’t up to our standards, as both are a little fragile, making the application more difficult than it needs to be.

The formula tends to buckle and wrinkle when too thick or too many coats are applied/

A color painting that features something for everyone, our best value pick combines a great price point with an easy-to-apply formulation.

The formulation is on the thinner side, so you’ll need to add a couple of coats for the best finish.

Benefits of Engine Enamel Paint Customize your engine. Engine enamel paint gives you the opportunity to choose your engine color. If you always wanted a bit more flash under your hood, enamel paint is the perfect option.

Engine enamel paint gives you the opportunity to choose your engine color. If you always wanted a bit more flash under your hood, enamel paint is the perfect option. Protect against rust. A properly prepped and the painted engine has an increased ability to resist rust. That’s great news if you live in a humid or otherwise wet climate, where rust is common.

A properly prepped and the painted engine has an increased ability to resist rust. That’s great news if you live in a humid or otherwise wet climate, where rust is common. Aesthetics. Not only do you get a chance to customize the color of your engine block, you can also choose the finish. Most enamel paints dry to a glossy look, which catches the eye, but matte formulations are also available.

Not only do you get a chance to customize the color of your engine block, you can also choose the finish. Most enamel paints dry to a glossy look, which catches the eye, but matte formulations are also available. Resale value. That extra wow factor under your car’s hood can really impact its resale value. If you’re thinking of trading in your car down the line, then painting the engine an eye-catching color is a good option for upping the value. Top Brands VHT Originally made only for professional drag racers to decrease air resistance, VHT is now sold in a number of colored formulations for automotive use. The company has been around for more than 50 years, so you know you can trust the formulation. A bestseller is its Engine Enamel Black. Rust-Oleum Founded in 1921 in Evanston, Ill., Rust-Oleum is a leading manufacturer of protective paints and coatings for home and automotive use. Its formulas are known for their excellent anti-rust properties, making its Heat Protective Enamel a favorite. Dupli-Color One of the leading manufacturers of DIY automotive paints, Dupli-Color has been around since 1938. A favorite among automotive enthusiasts, its formulations are easy to use and provide long-lasting results. Top products include the Ceramic Gloss Black Engine Paint and the green Engine Enamel with Ceramic. Engine Enamel Paint Pricing Under $10: You can find a few goods, quality options in this price range that will get the job done. Most come in a spray can for easy application, but the package size will be smaller, so you’ll likely need more than one can.

You can find a few goods, quality options in this price range that will get the job done. Most come in a spray can for easy application, but the package size will be smaller, so you’ll likely need more than one can. $10-$20: The mid-range is home to a couple of good options, so you’ll definitely find something to suit your needs and tastes. Spray applicator cans and regular paint cans are available, as are a large array of different colors.

The mid-range is home to a couple of good options, so you’ll definitely find something to suit your needs and tastes. Spray applicator cans and regular paint cans are available, as are a large array of different colors. Over $20: If you’re looking to get fancy, this is the price range for you. Paints at this price point often include ceramic that add an extra smooth finish and even more heat and element resistance. Just keep in mind that you don’t need to spend this much to get a great product. Key Features Application A number of engine paints come in a spray bottle for easy application, while others come in regular paint cans and need to be brushed on. You also have the option of filling the engine enamel paint into a sprayer so that either formula can be applied in this manner. We like the cost-effectiveness of the spray paint. Formulation Most enamel paints are pretty similar in terms of their base ingredients. Where things start to differ between brands is in the additives. Depending on the color you choose, some brands contain additional stabilizers to ensure that the color comes out mixed correctly. In addition to that, some also feature more heat-stable ingredients to up the heat resistance factor. Heat Resistance Most enamel paints are rated heat-safe of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Some products take that a lot higher, sometimes up to 2,000 degrees. Keep in mind that your average engine will not produce temperatures even nearing that range, so the extra heat resistance isn’t necessary. If you want your product to double up for other purposes though, like coloring your fire pit or grill, then the extra heat resistance can be a good thing. Other Considerations Quality: This is an important factor to consider, especially when looking at more inexpensive paint options. Good quality paint will adhere well and cure properly to avoid flaking. Cheaper options don’t necessarily match up to that standard.

This is an important factor to consider, especially when looking at more inexpensive paint options. Good quality paint will adhere well and cure properly to avoid flaking. Cheaper options don’t necessarily match up to that standard. Packaging Size: Spray can typically don’t contain all that much paint, so the paint can be the way to go if you’ve got lots of surface area to cover. This is especially important if you’re using colored paint, as it will require a couple of coats to really look good.

Spray can typically don’t contain all that much paint, so the paint can be the way to go if you’ve got lots of surface area to cover. This is especially important if you’re using colored paint, as it will require a couple of coats to really look good. Finish: Most enamel paints will dry to a glossy finish, but there are a few matte options on the market. These tend to be a little pricier, as the formulations need to be adjusted to change the typical glossy finish to a matte one.

Most enamel paints will dry to a glossy finish, but there are a few matte options on the market. These tend to be a little pricier, as the formulations need to be adjusted to change the typical glossy finish to a matte one. Kits: If you want to do things properly, you will need a primer and a top coat. There are lots of enamel paint options that come in kits to include all the essentials. Best Engine Enamel Paint Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Engine Enamel Paint Overall: Rust-Oleum Heat Protective Enamel

Amazon

A favorite of automotive enthusiasts and backyard BBQ-ers alike, this Rust-Oleum enamel paint is suitable for use on grills, wood-burning stoves, engines, radiators, and other metal items. The finish is a rich satin black that resists up to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit, and the formula itself is restorative and protective, preventing paint chipping and flaking. The paint is very easy to apply, and the fast-drying formula cuts down on drying time. Superior durability and color retention are two more factors that set it off from competitors as well as the paint’s suitability to indoor and outdoor use. Rust-Oleum protects against rust and corrosion as well, so your engine will benefit from increased longevity overall. A quick note about the packaging: the paint comes in a one-quart paint can, giving you lots to work with. The one downside we found to the formulation is that it is on the thinner side. That translates to more coats overall, and more work time. However, the paint longevity is hard to bear, making it worth the little bit of extra initial effort in painting your engine from top to bottom. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Engine Enamel Paint Value: Dupli-Color Ceramic Gloss Black Engine Paint

Amazon

Available in a staggering 28 colors, this Dupli-Color Ceramic Gloss Engine Paint is tough to beat in terms of value. The formulation resists temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, making it suitable for most engine applications. In terms of finish, this one is high gloss thanks to the durable ceramic formulation. An EZ touch nozzle makes the spray application a breeze and the quick-dry formula will cure just in time for your next joy ride. Since this is enamel paint, you can also use it to cover other metal surfaces, which makes it a great workhorse. For the best final result, make sure that you give the paint a bit of heat to cure properly. On an engine, that’s easy to do -- just drive around for a bit when the paint has mostly dried. On other applications, you’ll want to blast the paint with a heat gun. Although this is a great product for the price, it’s important to keep in mind that the formulation doesn’t quite hold up to higher quality products. For instance, this formula has a tendency to wrinkle a bit if you apply additional coats more than an hour after the last one. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Engine Enamel Paint Honorable Mention: VHT Engine Enamel Gloss Black

Amazon