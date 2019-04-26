Best Brake Pads: Boost Your Braking Power to Avoid Accidents

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Your brakes are one of the most integral safety systems in your ride—full stop. In a white-knuckled panic stop where a matter of mere feet can spell the difference between an accident and a close call, a set of superior brake pads could save your life. Join us as we compare the best brake pads around in an effort to keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.

Best Brake Pad Overall: Akebono ProACT Ultra-Premium Ceramic Brake Pad Set

Best Brake Pad Value: Wagner QuickStop Ceramic Brake Pad Set

Best Brake Pad Honorable Mention: StopTech 309.10780 Street Performance Front Brake Pads

Benefits of Brake Pads

Increase in stopping power. One of the most effective ways to stay safe on the road during all types of driving conditions is to increase your vehicle’s stopping power. Swapping worn-out brake pads for a set of top-rated brake pads will dramatically reduce your braking distance, potentially preventing you from colliding with objects during panic stops.

Types of Brake Pads

Semi-Metallic

Semi-metallic brake pads are composed of metal and non-metal materials. Typically, the composition is roughly 30 percent metal, but the best semi-metallic brake pads that have a composition of up to 60 percent copper, iron, or steel. The remaining composition is usually organic or mineral filters that act as binding agents. Semi-metallic pads have great stopping power, durability, and heat dissipation, but they can be noisy and create more dust than ceramic pads.

Fully-Metallic

Fully-metallic brake pads offer even stronger and stabler braking performance than semi-metallic brake pads. The metals employed in its construction deliver reliable, smooth, and potent stopping power, making this type of brake pads an excellent choice for hard street or track use. Fully-metallic pads have all the above downsides of semi-metallic pads, but they may also wear your rotors quicker than other types of brake pads.

Ceramic

Ceramic brake pads are the newest and most expensive brake pad material. These brake pads are made of thick, dense ceramic material. The advantages of ceramic brake pads are superb stopping power, quiet operation, low brake dust buildup, superior longevity, and low wear on rotors. Some drawbacks of ceramic pads include an expensive price tag and reduced efficacy in colder climates. Ceramic brake pads are ideal for city and highway driving in most weather conditions.

Non-Asbestos Organic

Non-asbestos organic (NAO) brake pads are constructed from organic material, so they don’t pollute as friction material is worn down, and they’re easy to dispose of. NAO brake pads feature a softer friction material than other brake pad types, so they’re quieter and easier on your brake discs and rotors. The downside to their soft material is that they wear faster and produce dust. Organic brake pads are recommended for driving applications that don’t require heavy braking.

Top Brands

Akebono

Akebono was founded in 1929 in Japan, during a time that Japan’s automotive industry had only produced 400 vehicles. Today, Akebono operates research and development technical centers in the United States, Japan, and France, and has become an OEM supplier for such brands as Audi, Chrysler, and Ford. The brand manufactures brake friction materials and foundation brake assemblies such as brake calipers and brake pads. One of its best-selling products is the Akebono ProACT Ultra-Premium Ceramic Brake Pad Set.

Bosch

Founded in 1886 with a headquarters near Stuttgart, Germany, Bosch is a multinational electronics and engineering company with a reputation for manufacturing premium quality products. Bosch’s portfolio of products is incredibly diverse, ranging from security systems to auto parts and accessories such as brake pads. One popular product in this category is the Bosch BC905 QuietCast Premium Disc Brake Pad Set.

Wagner

H.A. Wagner forged the Wagner Electric Manufacturing Company in St. Louis, Missouri in 1891. The company’s first product was a self-starting motor for a desk fan, which proved to be a breakthrough and put the brand on the map. As time marched on, Wagner entered an impressive amount of other product categories, including electric light bulbs for automobiles, self-adjusting brakes, and dual-tandem master cylinders. Today, one of its most popular products is the Wagner QuickStop Ceramic Disc Pad Set.

Brake Pad Pricing

Under $30: Shoppers will find a host of appealing options for brake pads in this bargain price range. Value-priced brake pads vary a lot in terms of quality, stopping power, and durability, so be sure to conduct a brake pad comparison to find the right set for your needs.

Key Features

Material

The best brake pad material for your replacement pads depends on your needs. Semi-metallic and fully-metallic pads offer excellent braking performance, longevity, and durability but can be noisy and generate brake dust. Organic pads are eco-friendly and easy on your rotors and discs, but their braking power and longevity are lacking compared to the other materials. Lastly, ceramic pads offer near-silent, powerful, and reliable braking power at a higher price point.

Operating Temperature

During most street driving, the average temperature of your brake rotors and pads won’t exceed 392 degrees Fahrenheit. On the other hand, track days can send the average temperature of your rotors and pads soaring near 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s why it’s critical to consider what temperatures your pads will endure and to select pads that are designed to resist fade under this temperature range.

Ease of Installation

Brake pads are sold as a set (front or rear), or as a complete set (front and rear). The amount of hardware included with a brake pad set depends on each individual brand. Some manufacturers include the bare essentials, usually the pads and shims, while others elect to throw in everything you need to install your pads. Some shoppers prefer a plug-and-play set, while others don’t mind purchasing additional hardware necessary for installation.

Application

Brake pads are engineered for specific driving applications. Some brake pads like NAO pads are designed for lighter economy cars that are used for light commuting duties. Others are developed from advanced fade-resistant materials and deliver the potent performance necessary for aggressive street or track use. It’s vital that you consider your driving style and application before selecting the best type of brake pads for your needs.

Noise Level

While we already mentioned that worn brake pads can screech or squeal like a hangry pig during feeding time, certain brake pads can be noisy during operation, too. Generally, semi-metallic and fully-metallic brake pads tend to be the noisiest of all types of pads, followed by organic brake pads. Ceramic brake pads are usually the quietest brake pads available, though some brands offer more silent operation than others.

Other Considerations

Brake Dust Buildup: If you despise having to clean the brake dust off of your wheels every week, consider ceramic brake pads for their low brake dust buildup. Semi-metallic, fully-metallic, and to a lesser extent, organic brake pads tend to produce more brake dust than ceramic brake pads.

Price: If you're on a shoestring budget, it's not always the wisest idea to go with the cheapest brake pads on the market. These discount brake pads are sometimes poorly built and will wear out quicker than slightly pricier brake pads. There are several excellent, value-priced brake pad sets available today, so make sure you select a set that offers a solid mix of performance, longevity, and quality.

Best Brake Pad Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Brake Pad Overall: Akebono ProACT Ultra-Premium Ceramic Brake Pad Set