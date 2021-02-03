What Are Drum Brakes and How Do They Work?

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. You might not give your car’s brakes much thought until they cause a problem, but there’s a whole world of things happening every time you press the brake pedal. Though most cars today come equipped with disc brakes, many still have drum brakes. That’s even more true for older vehicles, as disc brakes have only become truly ubiquitous in the last couple of decades. If you think your car has drum brakes, there’s no reason to panic. Just because it’s an older technology doesn’t mean it’s not useful. In fact, even if your recently manufactured car has drum brakes on the rear, it probably has discs up front—where most of the car’s stopping power originates. Drum brakes do have their limitations, however, so you’ll want to take the time to understand what they are, where they fall short, and what you can do about it. Let The Drive’s editors take you through some of those hoops in this post, and will shed some light on what’s going on when you press the brake pedal. Let’s get started… or, you know, stopped.

Depositphotos Drums are much different than discs.

How Do Drum Brakes Work? Unlike disc brakes, which use a rotating disc with calipers and pads and which are generally considered to be more effective and safer, drum brakes use a rotating cylinder with brake shoes mounted inside to slow a vehicle. When the driver presses the brake pedal, brake fluid generates hydraulic pressure and presses brake shoes against the rotating drum. The shoes are made with materials that generate friction, which is what ultimately slows the vehicle. In the past few decades, disc brakes have overtaken drum brakes as the stopping force of choice for most new vehicle manufacturers. It’s still possible to buy a new car with drum brakes, but they’re generally only used on rear wheels with disc brakes on the front. What Are The Different Types Of Drum Brakes? There are three main types of drum brakes: Leading-Trailing Shoe In drum braking systems, the leading shoe is one that rotates in the direction of the drum. The trailing shoe is on the other side of the assembly, and pulls away from the rotating surface. Leading-trailing shoe braking systems are just as capable of stopping reverse motion as they are at stopping forward. This type of drum brake is typically used for rear-wheel applications. Twin-Leading Shoe Twin-leading shoe braking systems feature two leading shoes that make contact with the drum. These systems operate with what is known as a self-servo effect, in which the shoes only need to be pushed into contact with the drum to be effective. The shoes’ shape, combined with the rotation of the drum, naturally forces them outward into the drum. These systems need powerful springs to pull the shoe back when braking force is not necessary. Duo-Servo Duo-servo braking systems are a more advanced version of twin-leading shoe brakes. In this braking system, the two shoes are linked. When the leading shoe is pressed out by the wheel cylinder, the rotating force helps press the secondary shoe into the drum.

Depositphotos Drums use shoes instead of pads.